You’re on the last three chapters of a book that you can’t put down, but all of a sudden, you get a sharp pain in the side of your neck. Sitting up in bed reading can be hard if you don’t have the right equipment. That’s when a reading pillow can come in handy. Supporting your back and neck as you are in bed or on the couch trying to read or watch TV is what it was designed for. You can also lay on your stomach and put this under your chest to keep your neck elevated while you’re scrolling your phone or watching Netflix. Reading pillows make for great bedroom decor, especially the three we’ve highlighted below. Let’s take a look.

Best Reading Pillow with a Headrest

Meant to cradle and support all of your back and neck, the Husband Pillow has become synonymous with this type of reading pillow. With outstretched arms and a detachable headrest, the Husband Pillow is supremely comfortable. It is microplush and extra soft, as it’s filled with memory foam to keep you supported. The pillow itself measures 24 inches high to nestle you. It comes in a ton of different colors, so you can choose the one that matches your bedroom set. You can even order more foam and add it, thanks to the zippered shell, to really kick up the durability.

Best Smaller Reading Pillow

If you don’t have room for a tall pillow or just want to buy one for your kids, then take a peek at the Milliard Reading Pillow. It measures 18 inches tall or also comes in a model that’s 14 inches. Rather than sitting in a bean bag chair, you’ll be able to curl up with this shredded memory foam pillow. It feels lighter and airier, but will still mold to your body. There’s a carrying handle on the outside of the case, so you can bring it from room to room. It’s also great to sleep on to keep you upright when you have congestion and nasal drip.

Best Innovative Reading Pillow

Rather than having a pillow with arms out, the Brentwood Therapeutic Foam Bed Wedge Sleep Pillow doesn’t have any arms at all. It has a gradual slope to ease respiratory problems and reduce neck and shoulder pain. It’ll help with poor circulation, acid reflux, and snoring, as well as digestion. You can put it behind your back, under your legs or your torso to get different benefits. You can also put your computer on top of it in bed and use it as a desk. It’s made of therapeutic foam and it has a bamboo cover. The pillow is available in 7″, 10″ and 12″.