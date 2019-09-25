We eventually became a culture of Veruca Salts. If you don’t know what that implies, it references the bratty little girl from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory who sings a song about wanting everything and wanting it now. The need to have things instantly eventually rolled into picture taking, as nobody wanted to wait to have film developed. That’s why instant camera became such a hit. Now, they aren’t as popular as they were a few decades ago, but the nostalgic feel of taking a photo and having it print out right there for you is still a terrific one. Recapture that feeling by bringing any of these instant cameras to your next party.

Best Instant Camera Bundle

Not only will you get a great deal on an instant camera, but you’ll also receive a ton of goodies with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Camera and Accessories Bundle. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 takes vibrant photos in no time with its built-in flash and Fujinon 60mm f/12.7 lens. You’ll get two 20 packs of Instant Film to load your camera with, a camera case with an adjustable strap, a 64-photo album, a selfie lens, four colored filters, 10 hanging frames, 10 clips and string, five plastic stand-up frames, and a microfiber cleaning cloth. You’ll be able to start snapping almost immediately. This bundle comes with a 90-day money back guarantee.

Best Instant Digital Camera

You’ll be able to snap, print and share your pics easily and quickly, thanks to the Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera. The integrated ZINK print technology means there is zero ink required to print smudge-proof 2×3″ pictures. The camera will also save all of your photos for uploading purposes. It has a powerful 10 megapixel sensor and you can expand the memory with a microSD card. The pictures will have adhesive backing once they are printed, so you’ll be able to stick them on whatever you’d like. There is also a built-in selfie mirror, so you can take a beautiful self-portrait.

Best Instant Camera to Shoot in Black and White

If you’re looking for more artistic photos, you can snap away on the Kodak PRINTOMATIC Digital Instant Print Camera. The wide angle F2 lens and the 10 megapixel sensor combine to let you take either color or black and white photos with a push of a button. This camera also has ZINK print technology and you can shoot the next photo while a current one is printing. The photos are tear-resistant and waterproof, while also having the adhesive backing to stick. The camera comes in six different colors and will fit easily in your shirt pocket.