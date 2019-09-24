Best Pooper Scooper

Dogs use the outdoors to go to the bathroom (most of the time, if you’re lucky). If you have a backyard where your pal is doing his business, you’ll need something to clean that business up. While plenty of people use poop bags if you’re out and about on the town, when it’s your own backyard, you don’t always need to do that. That’s when a pooper scooper can come in handy. You won’t have to pick up the poop with your hands and you’ll be able to dispose of it quickly. If your lawn has become a minefield with doggie doodoo, then any of these scoopers is here to save you.

Best Scooper and Bin Combo

Similar to a broom and dust pan, the Petmate 71034 Arm & Hammer Swivel Bin and Rake Pooper Scooper is super simple to use. The bin rotates for a quick pick up and you’ll be able to bring the waste to dispose of it. It comes with a plastic rake for gentle scooping and won’t make you bend down to grab the waste. The swivel bin can extend to 32 inches and it includes hooks on the inside to add the Arm & Hammer scented bags that are provided. The rake and bin snap together to make storage easy.

Best Jaw Scooper

To best scoop up anything in your yard, a single mechanism is always the best approach and the Nature’s Miracle Non-Stick Advanced Jaw Scoop is a great option. This jumbo-sized scoop is lightweight and picks up from all surfaces, including grass, concrete or gravel. The scoop is protected with an antimicrobial surface, so it is more sanitary and won’t hold any lingering smells. The plastic is non-stick, so even if it’s soft, you can get rid of the poop easily. The handle has a trigger that opens and closes the teeth to grab the waste from your yard.

Best Value Scooper

For a solid product that won’t hit you hard in your wallet, take a look at the Dogit Jawz Waste Scoop. It’s very easy to use and convenient for any user. The bottom has sharp, jagged teeth that will scoop up waste from gravel or grass. You can use it while on a walk or if you’re cleaning up your yard. Plus, it’s lightweight enough to go along with you while traveling. The scooper is spring loaded to open and close in one motion. You won’t have to bend down to pick up your dog’s poop.