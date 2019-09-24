Best Grass Pad for Dog Training

House training your dog can be a rewarding bonding experience but it can also be a huge headache. If you’re little guy or girl has a tendency to go to the bathroom in the house, a way to ween them off of that is by getting a grass pad for your house. A grass pad can help your dog recognize that is the surface they need to use when they go outside to relieve themselves. Rather than ruining your rug, floor or their crate, training them on a grass pad saves your furniture and house. We’ve highlighted some of the best grass pads on the market so you can train faster and enjoy more time with your puppy.

Best Artificial Grass Pad

Feeling lush under your dog’s paws, the Zen Garden PZG Premium Artificial Grass Patch compares favorably to real grass. It comes in different sizes to fit whatever size your dog is. The 5′ x 3.3′ one weighs 70 oz, giving it an authentic feel. The blades are four different tones to give you even more of a real look. The bottom turf is on rubber and it has drainage holes to make cleaning it very simple. You can also cut this grass pad to fit your area and you won’t ever have to mow or treat it with pesticides.

Easiest Grass Pad to Clean

If your pup does use the grass pad in the house, you’ll need to clean it up. Luckily, the Prevue Pet Products Tinkle Turf is here to save you. The soft, synthetic feel has anti-microbial odor control, so it won’t smell bad consistently. This turf is certified lead-free and the pan system protects your flooring. You can just hand wash it with mild soap and let it air dry to clean it. Putting it in the shower to wipe it down is totally acceptable. The sizes vary depending on the size of your dog.

Best Disposable Grass Pad

A grass pad that comes with real grass that you can throw away? Intrigued? Then check out the DoggieLawn Real Grass Dog Potty. The real grass helps naturalize odors and it is a perfect product for busy pet parents or dogs who live in apartments and smaller areas. You can just toss it away after a few weeks and put down another one. The grass pads are biodegradable and good for the environment. If your pet is leery about walking in the snow or rain, this is a great alternative to going outside.