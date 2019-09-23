You can preorder Disney+ starting now, but there’s a very good reason you should wait

Disney on Sunday kicked off preorders for its Disney+ stream service, more than a month ahead of the November 12th launch. Buyers who want to sign up early for the new Netflix rival have a choice between monthly and yearly subscriptions and an incentive to get their order in before November 12th. However, a set of future Disney+ subscribers will want to wait until launch day to take advantage of the service.

Disney+ costs $6.99 per month, or $69.99 if you pay upfront for the full year — the latter is the better option if you plan to stick with the service for a long time. Disney+ is more affordable than Netflix at this price, and that’s even if you missed the huge deal Disney offered a few weeks ago to those customers ready to stick with the service for three years. A Disney+ account gets you access to four simultaneous streams, each of up to 4K where available, as well as up to six different user profiles, which is much better than Netflix’s cheapest membership.

Disney said in a press release that preordering the service early means that customers will be among the first to start streaming Disney+ content on launch day. The company said recently that it’s been working around the clock to ensure uptime and buffering and other intense internet-traffic related issues. Maybe that’s why it’s making sure those buyers who want the service can preorder it in advance, and thus prevent sign-up issues on launch day. That said, it’s unclear what being among the first to use the service means, but if you can’t wait to watch Disney+ content, this is your chance to get it early. Just go to DisneyPlus.com to get your subscription in, and remember that each account comes with a week of free use.

However, there is one reason to wait until November 12th to get your order in, even if that means not being among the first to stream Disney+ programs. That’s the $12.99 Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) bundle, which might be a great deal to some customers. The package, however, isn’t available for preorder, so you should wait until Disney+ launches to get it.