Best Solution for Razor Bumps and Ingrown Hairs

If you have sensitive skin, you know how much of a pain shaving either your face or body can be. Even if you don’t have sensitive skin, you’re susceptible to ingrown hairs and razor burn just the same. Plus, getting waxed has its disadvantages such as razor bumps and rashes. No matter what, hair removal can be painful and leave a lasting impression (which after a while goes away and you have smooth skin). But to get to that point quicker and help soothe your skin, there are plenty of solutions and serums to help prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps. We’ve highlighted some of the best on the market so you can soothe your skin almost instantly.

Best Multi-Purpose Solution

Handling a multitude of duties, the Tend Skin Skin Care Solution is a one stop shop for all your post shave or waxing needs. Applying a thin coat of the solution after a wax or shave reduces the appearance of ingrown hairs and razor bumps, as well as any redness that could occur. You can put this on any area of your body where razor burn or bumps are. You can also use this as a deodorant or after plucking. It is made from isopropyl alcohol, water, propylene glycol, acetylsalicylic acid, cyclomethicone, and glycerin.

Best Natural Formula Solution

If you’re looking for a natural solution to help soothe your skin, then the Kerah Lane Razor Bump & Ingrown Hair Natural Formula is a terrific option. This solution effectively reduces the occurrence of redness and ingrown hairs. It is free of chemicals and made from witch hazel, aloe vera, lavender, and other natural holistic ingredients. This lotion is designed for both men and women and is great for sensitive areas such as armpits or pubic areas. No products from Kerah Lane are tested on animal and all are vegan friendly.

Best Fast-Working Solution

For a product that works quickly, look no further than the Bump Patrol Original Formula After Shave Bump Treatment Serum. You’ll see visible results in about 48 hours and everything will be taken care of by seven days. This works on all skin types and is a great choice if you have sensitive skin. You won’t get nicks, cuts, or bumps if you apply this shortly after shaving. The formula has been approved by dermatologists and no matter where you need to shave, this will be effective. The bottle is approved for travel purposes, so you can bring it in your carry-on luggage.