Rumor says Sony has a huge surprise in store for the PS5 at launch

The next-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles should arrive in time for the 2020 holiday season, and a new leak suggests at least Sony might do something totally unexpected this time around. Rather than launching a beefed-up PS5 Pro a few years after the PS5’s arrival like we’ve seen Sony and Microsoft both do in the past, the company might surprise us and launch both models at the same time.

Sony has been very vocal about the PS5’s high-end specs and features, although the company hasn’t revealed the actual launch configurations for its next-gen console. Moreover, it hasn’t even shown the gaming device to the world, in spite of teasing the massive performance boost it’s about to receive. And if the PS5 will be a lot more powerful than the PS4 and PS4 Pro, then the PS5 Pro being teased right now should deliver additional performance improvements.

Sony will not reveal its PS5 launch plans or pricing details for the new console for another few months, but Japanese journalist Zenji Nishikawa said on YouTube (via WinFuture) that the PS5 will come in a regular and a Pro model. The PS5 Pro will cost anywhere from $100 to $150 more than the base model, he said, without revealing any specifics about the device. The journalist, who attended the Computer Entertainment Developers Conference in Yokohama, apparently has a great track record and he revealed accurate details about the Nintendo Switch Lite before its official announcement.

The only thing we know for sure about the regular PS5 so far is that it’ll pack AMD chips, including a 7nm Ryzen processor and a Radeon Navi GPU. The console should also ship with a built-in SSD that will make long loading times a thing of the past. Finally, a series of reports a few weeks ago revealed the design that Sony might have used for PS5 development kits (top image), although the final design of the console is yet to be confirmed. Japanese-speaking readers can watch the video below where Nishikawa mentions the PS5 Pro.