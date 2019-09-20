Samsung just reminded us that the Galaxy Fold is an accident waiting to happen

Samsung fixed the poorly designed Galaxy Fold and launched it some five months after its initial launch date, so we can all forget about the original device that was supposed to highlight the company’s ingenuity.

Still, it’s a win for Samsung in the sense that history books will remember that 2019 was the year of the foldable, and Samsung was at the forefront of the foldable revolution. But if you’ve bought a Fold or plan to buy one, Samsung would like to remind you that the phone will break if you aren’t careful with it.

The company posted on YouTube a new clip titled “Caring for your Galaxy Fold” that explains how you should use the device to avoid damage. But the video also underscores that the phone is a lot easier to destroy than one would expect, especially from a high-end device that costs nearly $2,000.

First of all, the smartphone that folds into a tablet comes with a polymer screen that’s protected by a pre-applied film that you can’t remove. Samsung says that you shouldn’t apply any other film protector on top of that, and it’s probably best to listen to Samsung. What’s the worry here? If you do apply an extra protector, you might want to replace it at some point down the road. Applying any kind of extra pressure to the display might destroy it, which is what happened during early real-life tests in April when reviewers tried to remove the poorly-designed, non-removable screen protector.

Also, while we’re at it, Samsung is telling everyone to use a “light touch” with the screen, because extra pressure might negatively affect the “precious” screen. What does that mean? How light should our touches be?

That’s not all, however. You also have to mind the hinge, which, while expertly crafted, might allow water and dust to get inside the phone. This was a pre-release problem that Samsung fixed, but one that could still destroy the phone — debris that got into the phone via the hinge killed at least one of the Galaxy Fold review units.

One more thing: This Fold has magnets that keeps the two sides of the screen locked when it’s folded. The video makes it clear that you should avoid placing the phone near objects that might be affected by magnets, or which could interfere with the phone’s folding mechanism. The chances of having multiple devices in your pocket at once when you own a Galaxy Fold are slim, but if you’re carrying the foldable phone inside of a bag or purse, well, beware of metallic objects and/or hope for the best.

If all else fails and you do ruin the Fold, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold Premiere Service will hopefully take care of you.