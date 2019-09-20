Best Universal Remote

While it hardly qualifies as a “crisis,” one of the biggest nuisances we face on a day-to-day basis is having to keep track of and cycle through multiple remotes at a time. One works for the cable box, one works for the television itself, and one smaller, oft-missing remote handles your Amazon Fire Stick. This can all be resolved with a universal remote, of course, which would consolidate all of your remotes into one god-like device that has the power to control all of your electronics. Ok, we might be romanticizing the power of a universal remote a bit here, but it really is a huge difference-maker when it comes to media consumption. Let’s take a look at some of the best universal remotes, so you’ll never have to experience the harrowing process of looking for three different remotes in a couch cushion again. Now, you’ll only have to look for one.

Best Smart Universal Remote

There’s little doubt that the Logitech Harmony Companion All in One Remote Control for Smart Home and Entertainment Devices is among the best universal remotes out there today; the only question is whether you’re willing to shell out the extra money for the best of the best. Compatible with Alexa voice control, this remote will work on over 270,000 devices, including a TV, Blu-ray player, cable box, game console, satellite, and even Phillips Hue Lights. You can control virtually everything with this remote, from lowering your blinds to firing up your Xbox One. You can choose to use the Harmony remote itself or your smartphone, and it can even control devices concealed by cabinet doors, making it the most intuitive and effective universal remote for, seemingly, everything in the universe. It really lives up to its moniker.

Most Easy-to-Use Universal Remote

For a fully customizable and easy-to-use universal remote, the Inteset 4-in-1 Universal Backlit IR Learning Remote is a great choice. For starters, it’s already pre-programmed to Apple TV, Xbox One, Media Center/Kodi and Roku device codes. It also features Macro programming, which allows you to program a string of up to 15 commands within a single mode. The remote is super easy to sync to any other devices, too, as it comes with a full database of pre-existing codes for thousands of devices. To top it all off, it comes with self-adhesive labels, so you can properly label each program accordingly, easing any concerns about confusion.

Best Value Universal Remote

From a value standpoint, this GE Universal Remote Control is a fantastic purchase. It doesn’t have all the capabilities of the aforementioned remotes, but you can still operate up to four different devices at once, and the remote is compatible with all major brands (other than a Roku streaming stick, Fire TV stick, or other RF streaming devices). It’s super easy to set up and features auto-scan technology and a master volume control that allows you to change the volume on all devices without having to switch modes.