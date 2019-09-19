The older you get, the more your body hurts. That’s basically science. This shouldn’t be a problem if you properly take care of your body, however. Purchasing an exercise ball is one way you can prevent further damage to your body, all while keeping limber, healthy, and your energy high. If you’ve never used one, or simply don’t know which one is right for you, we’re here to help. We’ll take a look at some of the best exercise balls — as well as one of their offspring — so you can lead a healthier, happy life. In other words, you’ll have a “ball” from here on out. Nailed it.

Best Exercise Ball

For beginners and exercise aficionados alike, the URBNFit Exercise Ball for Fitness, Stability, Balance & Yoga is a great choice. Made with high-grade PVC material, this exercise ball is both durable — with an anti-burst of 2,000 lbs — as well as comfortable. It’s great for home use or at the gym and you can do a variety of different exercises, from yoga to pilates to simple stretches. It’s also a great tool for pregnancy workouts. The ball comes deflated with an easy-to-use quick pump so that you can get your workouts started ASAP.

Most Durable Exercise Ball

If you’re looking for an exercise ball that specializes in both durability and versatility, the Trideer Exercise Ball is your best bet. For starters, it’s super long-lasting and thick, measuring in at 2,000 micrometers of thickness and with an anti-burst maximum of 2,200 pounds. It’s made of a completely non-toxic, high quality, PVC material, and it comes with an easy-inflation foot pump along with two air stoppers so you can inflate and deflate at your leisure. This ball is versatile in the sense that you don’t have to use it simply for exercise — it can be used as a substitute for an office chair to help with your posture and nagging back pain. After all, it’s certainly durable enough to withstand an eight-hour plus workday.

Best Balance Ball Chair

If posture is the main — or really only — reason you’re getting an exercise ball, you should consider the Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair instead. This ball is built into a custom chair that helps with balance, posture, and core strength. It comes with a lumbar support bar like a typical office chair, as well as four gliding casters with two lockable wheels in the back. It’s designed for people between 5′ and 5’11,” but for anyone taller, you can purchase Gaiam compatible leg extenders. The full set comes with a removable 52 centimeter exercise ball, an air pump, adjustable metal support bar, and the aforementioned four easy-glide casters. If you’re going to substitute your office chair with an exercise ball, you might as well get the best of both worlds.