Best Stationary Exercise Bike

Spin classes have become a huge part of fitness over the past decade. Sweating while cycling on a bicycle in a studio with an instructor while music plays is a terrific way to get some much needed cardio and work out your arms and legs as well. But if you don’t have time to make it to the studio a few times a week and want to get that same great workout at home, a stationary exercise bike can be a great purchase. With a stationary exercise bike, you’ll be able to set your own pace and spin as long as you want or can. There’s plenty of great options available, so we’ve picked out three of our favorites to get you in the saddle.

Best Exercise Bike for Weight Loss

For heavier cyclists, it isn’t always easy to find suitable stationary bikes to ride on. But the Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike is made to support up to 300 lbs, which is more than most folding bikes tend to be. The large seat cushion is 14.6″ across, providing ample seating room. It is simple to get on and off of and the straps to keep your feet on the pedal are adjustable. The large LCD window screen shows distance, calories burned, time, speed, pulse and scan. The heart rate sensors are built into the handles. It can be folded up to 22″ x 20″ x 5.5″ for simpler storage.

Best Portable Exercise Bike

Now, we’re not saying this bike can be ridden on the streets but the Sunny Health & Fitness Pro Indoor Cycling Bike has transportation wheels on the front, making moving it around your home easier. It has a 40 lb chrome flywheel specifically designed to maintain momentum smoothly. The adjustable resistance knob helps control how hard you want to push yourself. The handlebars are adjustable, making this a great bike for your entire family. It supports up to 275 lbs and it can even be placed on uneven surfaces, thanks to the base levelers.

Best Collapsible Exercise Bike

We don’t all have room to leave our exercise equipment out in our homes. That’s why the XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike is a solid option. It can fold up to 18.1″ x 18.1″ when it’s not in use, so it can be put in a closet or corner. The seat is anatomically designed for comfort and the padded handlebars are built to last. There are eight levels of manual resistance, allowing you to get the most out of your workout. It has an LCD window displaying key stats for your ride and the pedal crank is three pieces for added durability.