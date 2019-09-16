The week’s 15 most-watched shows from Netflix, HBO and other popular streamers

One of the interesting things that jumps out at you when checking out the current weekly list of the most-watched TV series from the top streaming services is Amazon’s competitiveness with Netflix. For a moment in time, at least.

Based on the latest data that streaming search engine Reelgood shared with BGR by way of presenting a look at the Top 15 shows its users binged over the past week, here’s one thing you notice: Two series out of the top five are Amazon originals (Carnival Row and The Boys). Likewise, another two out of the top five are Netflix originals (Mindhunter and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance). The final addition to the top five is AMC’s Breaking Bad, which is streamable on Netflix.

To be sure, Netflix certainly has some massive launches teed up for the back half of 2019 that will be tough for rivals to compete with. Speaking of Breaking Bad, they include El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, plus other major Netflix series coming back soon like The Crown (Season 3 of which debuts on November 17).

Amazon, meanwhile, is increasingly exerting itself as a major streaming player, garnering significant buzz and exposure for its new series like The Boys, which offers an interesting twist on superhero tropes, as well as Carnival Row — a dark, moody, high-fantasy drama meant to appeal to Game of Thrones fans who crave a detail- and character-rich story, fantastic sets and costumes and a new world that a viewer can happily lose themselves in.

The rest of this week’s list is rounded out by content from Hulu and HBO’s reliable favorites like Game of Thrones as well as my current favorite binge — Succession, a kind of Game of Thrones for news media junkies about a media baron and his scheming family members all jockeying for power.

Here’s a look at the rest of this week’s list of the top 15 most-watched shows across all services, based on the Reelgood viewership data: