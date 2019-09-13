OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro complete specs and release date leaked

We have been completely inundated with Pixel 4 leaks over the past several days, but OnePlus might just steal the spotlight today. On Friday, Compareraja teamed up with Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) to purportedly unveil the release date and the full list of specifications for both the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The price point of the phone is still a mystery, but Compareraja and Hemmerstoffer claim that the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will be announced on October 10th and will begin shipping to consumers on October 15th.

As for the specifications, Compareraja says that the OnePlus 7T will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 855+ CPU, Adreno 640 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, and 3,800 mAh battery with WARP Charge 30T fast charging (20% faster than OnePlus 7 Pro). The triple rear camera on the 7T packs a 48-megapixel lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The Pro model features a 6.65-inch display, 256GB of storage, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom instead of 2x, and a 4,085 mAh battery. Everything else is the same. Both phones also apparently have a new Macro mode for the camera, super slow-motion recording at 960fps at 720p, and matte glass back panel.

Providing this leak is real, the OnePlus 7T models are rather modest updates, as expected. That said, their specs will make them some of the most powerful Android phones on the market, and if the price tags are as low as they were for the OnePlus 7 Pro, the 7T and 7T Pro could make a splash when they arrive next month.