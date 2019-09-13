Best Dog Crate

In a lot of people’s minds, an ideal world is getting a dog that is already perfectly trained and can sleep in bed with you. There are also plenty of people who are realistic and know that it takes a lot of effort to train a dog. One of the best items to help train your dog, especially when they are new to your home, is by getting a crate for them to stay or sleep in. It can establish its home and, with a good bed, it can have a place to relax. With a lot of different kinds of crates on the market, let’s take a look at three that could be right for your home and your dog.

Best Double Door Crate

MidWest Homes for Pets is a highly regarded company and their medium Life Stages dog crate keeps those standards. This one is 30 inches with a divider and has two doors, one in the front and one in the side. This size is meant for medium dog breeds, but you can order a cage for smaller and larger dogs. It takes almost no time to assemble or take down and it is very portable. The cage is made from heavy gauge steel and has a tight wire mesh. The patented, rounded corner clips great reduce any potential sharpness, helping your dog become accustomed to their surroundings.

Best Single Door Crate

For a durable area to help your dog manifest its den instincts, check out the New World Folding Metal Dog Crate. The crate comes in sizes between 24 inches and 48 inches and can hold dogs up to 110 pounds. It includes a leak-proof plastic pan and is backed by a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. It folds flat and doesn’t need to be put together or taken apart with tools. The wire has a protective, long-lasting, black E-coat finish and you can easily see your dog while they are in it.

Best Soft Crate

While a soft crate is not right for every dog, if your dog prefers one, then the Noz2Noz Soft-Krater Indoor and Outdoor Crate for Pets could be the right choice for them. This ventilated crate is easy to transport and can be used anywhere. It is made from heavy-duty, tight-weave, mesh fabric, so it’s breathable and provides enough protection to keep your dog safe. The rounded corners protect your dog from any edges and protect your home from any marks. They come in varying sizes and have a water-resistant base that is wipeable for simple cleaning.