We’ve now one day away from seeing Apple open up preorders for its next-generation iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max smartphones. The new iPhone lineup was finally unveiled earlier this week, putting an end to all of the leaks and rumors that had been flooding the internet for months. Interestingly, this time around much of what we heard leading up to the event turned out to be wrong, and there were actually some surprises for Apple fans when the new iPhones were officially unveiled. What’s more, all of the iPhone 11 Pro renders and dummy models we saw leading up to the event were packed full of mistakes, so even the design came as a pleasant surprise — we can’t even remember the last time a new iPhone’s exact design wasn’t leaked months ahead of its debut.

While there were indeed plenty of things about the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max that surprised us, a new tidbit was just uncovered that shouldn’t come as a surprise at all. The first benchmark test scores from a production iPhone 11 Pro were just discovered online, and they absolutely obliterate every single Android flagship phone on the market.

Of all the things we’ve learned about Apple’s next-generation iPhones over the past few days, this might actually be the least surprising. Apple’s iPhones get new A-series chipsets each year that offer significant performance gains, and the same can be said of the A13 Bionic chip that powers 2019’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Since there are no Android smartphones on the market right now that are even as powerful as Apple’s year-old iPhone XS, it certainly stands to reason that the new iPhone 11 Pro would outscore top Android flagships as well.

Assumptions are one thing, but seeing actual benchmark scores is another.

Now that iPhone 11-series review units are in the hands of early reviews from newspapers and blogs, benchmark test scores are beginning to pop up. Geenbench remains the best test by which all-around smartphone performance is measured, and it just so happens that a Geekbench 4 score hit Geekbench’s website on Thursday morning. How did the new A13 Bionic-powered iPhone 11 Pro do? See for yourself:

Last year’s iPhone XR achieved single-core scores in the 4700-4800 range, and the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max topped 5,000. As for multi-core scores, all three models reached the mid-11000s. This year’s iPhone 11 Pro shows modest gains with its single-core score of 5472, but the multi-core score of 13769 is off the charts. To put all this in perspective as it compares to the most powerful Android flagship phones out there right now, the best Samsung’s brand new Galaxy Note 10+ can manage in the same Geekbench test is a single-core score of 3404 and a multi-core score of 10777. In other words, it’s not even close.

No Android smartphone in 2019 will even come close to matching the new iPhone 11 series, and that should be fairly obvious at this point. What’s more, next year’s new Android flagships that are powered by next-generation processors from Qualcomm and Samsung likely still won’t approach the kind of performance we’re seeing from the new iPhone 11 Pro and its A13 Bionic chipset.