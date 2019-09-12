Best Toaster Oven

Cooking isn’t everybody forte, and that’s perfectly fine. While some people are masters of the craft, there are others who prefer to utilize a simple toaster oven for most of, if not all of their cooking needs. A toaster oven is a versatile appliance that can get the job done for a multitude of recipes — especially if you’re cooking for one. So if you’re doing the solo act and want to avoid burning your home down by cooking in the oven or on the stovetop, you should probably consider getting yourself a top-notch toaster oven. So without further ado, let’s look at some of the best options out there for you today.

Best Overall Toaster Oven

If you’re looking for a do-it-all toaster oven capable of toasting your bread to perfection and cook full-course meals, then look no further than the Cuisinart TOB-260N1 Chef’s Convection Toaster Oven. This stainless steel oven features 15 different cooking functions, including innovative dual cook, and speed convection for quick meals you want to eat on the fly. As for toasting, the oven comes with always even shade control, so you can ensure whatever your toasting is cooked perfectly every time. The BPA-free appliance also features a set of ultra-intuitive digital controls and a large blue backlit display with LED buttons, as well as an auto-slideout rack to help remove your hot food.

Best Smart Toaster Oven

For those who prefer some degree of smart technology in their kitchen appliances, this BREVILLE the Compact Smart Oven, Countertop Electric Toaster Oven is a great option. It features smart Element IQ technology which helps transfers heat across four quartz elements for perfect cooking, every time. The backlit, easy-to-read LCD display also helps you calculate the correct time and temperature you need for each meal. With eight different cooking functions that include toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, and reheat, you’ll have difficulty finding something you can’t make with this high-tech toaster oven.

Best Value Toaster Oven

Last but not least, in terms of value, you’re not going to get a better toaster oven than the Panasonic NB-G110P Toaster Oven FlashXpress with Double Infrared Heating and Removable 9-Inch Inner Baking Tray for its price. Simply put, it has all the features you’d want in a high-end toaster oven for a pretty reasonable price. This oven looks like something out of The Jetsons — it comes complete with double infrared heating, so you can evenly toast, bake, and reheat to perfection. You’ll have precise temperature control for different types of food, a see-through glass door to better monitor your meal, and a clean, compact design that can fit anywhere in your kitchen.