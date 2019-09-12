Best Stand Mixer for the Kitchen

Baking can be a great (and delicious) way to unwind, especially if you have a quality stand mixer that will do all the dirty work for you. While there are those out there who prefer to mix everything by hand, a stand mixer can be a revelation for weary bakers. Whether you’re someone who bakes in large quantities or simply wants to facilitate the laborious process, a high-grade stand mixer is an absolute must. But which one works best for you, you ask? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Let’s go through some of the best stand mixers out there, so you can save your precious little hands and wrists from some wear-and-tear.

Best Stand Mixer for Professionals

If you bake for a living — or it at least feels like you do — you should probably shell out the extra cash for a stellar appliance like the KitchenAid KP26M1XNP 6 Qt. Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. With 15 different optional attachments, there is no shortage of recipes that can be whipped up with this stand mixer. The six-quart stainless steel bowl is big enough to make large-scale quantities and the 10-speed mixer helps get you to the consistency you want every time. It’s made with 575-watt motor complete with direct-drive transmission, an electronic speed sensor to monitor your mixing, and an automatic soft start to limit splatter at the beginning of the mix. The package also comes with a power knead spiral dough hook, burnished flat beater, wire whip, and a one-piece pouring shield.

Best Stand Mixer for the Versatile Chef

For the versatile chef who dabbles in a little bit of everything, the Cuisinart SM-55BC 5-1/2-Quart 12-Speed Stand Mixer is a great purchase. This 800-watt mixer is ultra-powerful and housed in a durable die-cast metal for elongated use. It comes in 12 different speeds, so you can mix a variety of different recipes, whether it’s for baking or cooking. And with slow-start and gentle fold options, you don’t have to worry about additional cleanup. It also features a 15-minute countdown timer, three power outlets for your other appliances, an auto-shutoff feature, and a tilt-back head for easy bowl removal.

Best Value Stand Mixer

In terms of value, the Hamilton Beach Electrics All-Metal 12-Speed Electric Stand Mixer is the way to go. With a 400-watt motor and die-cast metal finish, it’s still powerful enough in its own right. It also contains 12-speeds, a 4.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl with a handle, and additional attachments like a flat beater, dough hook, whisk and pouring shield. Between price and quality, you’re getting a great deal here.