Best Stainless Steel Microwave for Prolonged Use

One of the most convenient inventions over the past century has been the microwave oven. Controversial in its own right, the microwave has changed the way we heat and re-heat food — for the better. Leftovers are a more viable option than ever, microwavable popcorn is now a thing, and microwavable meals? Surprisingly tasty. Anyway, the list goes on. If you’re someone that utilizes a microwave to its maximum potential, then you’re going to need a tried and true, durable appliance for the long haul. There have been a number of innovations made on the microwave itself, and you’d be surprised at some of the capabilities of some of the newer models. Here’s a look at some of the best stainless steel microwaves you’ll never need to replace.

Best Overall Microwave

For a machine that essentially does it all — well as much as a microwave oven can do — the Panasonic Microwave Oven NN-SN966S Stainless Steel Countertop/Built-In with Inverter Technology and Genius Sensor is a notch above its competitors. With 1250 watts of power, this is a high-powered, durable, stainless-steel heating machine. Its patented Inverter Technology helps facilitate an even heat distribution and the Inverter Turbo Defrost feature helps defrost your foods in record time. A keep warm feature allows you to store your food and “keep it warm” up until serving and, in addition to 14 preset menu items for easy heating, it comes with Smart Cooking Settings and a Genius Sensor to help ensure your food is cooked or heated to perfection, every time.

Best Microwave for Easy Maintenence

Now for a quality, technologically-advanced microwave that is very low maintenance, the Toshiba EM131A5C-SS Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor, Easy Clean Interior, ECO Mode and Sound On/Off is a great buy. With 1100 watts of power, 10 different power settings, a pre-programmed sensor menu, and sensors that detect steam and will automatically adjust to whatever food you’re cooking, you can heat any food you want to virtual perfection. Best of all, it’s super easy to maintain, with an easy clean interior and power-save modes for when you’re not using it, making this Toshiba microwave a durable and long-lasting appliance that can be a staple of your kitchen for years to come.

Best Value Microwave

If you’re looking for more of a conventional microwave that’s a bit less expensive, the Farberware FMWO11AHTBKB 1.1 Cu. Ft. 1000-Watt Microwave Oven is the way to go. It’s a traditional microwave in every sense of the word — other than its tough, stainless steel make and super-intuitive programmable functions. The 1,000-watt microwave includes 10 different power levels and a memory function that will remember all of your preferred cooking settings. This sleek appliance also features 1-6 minute express cooking buttons, six pre-programmed cooking functions, and time or weight-based defrost controls making this an inexpensive, yet high-functioning modern microwave for everyday use.