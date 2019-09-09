New leak shows Google’s unreleased Pixel 4 in three different colors

Google already confirmed the Pixel 4’s signature features, including the no-notch screen design and dual-lens camera sensor, revealing in the process one of the Pixel 4’s colors at launch. That’s black, of course, as seen in the render above that Google posted online a few weeks ago. Black is one of the most logical color options for any smartphones, but buyers expect vendors to come up with all sorts of options for flagship handsets. The same goes for the Pixel 4 phones, which will be available in at least three color options, according to a new leak.

In addition to black, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will ship in white and orange according to the following image that was posted on Weibo.

Image Source: Weibo

A few days before that, noted leaker Roland Quandt also mentioned the orange color for the handset.

Pixel 4 (XL) coming in "Orange", too. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 6, 2019

Moreover, xda-developers’ Mishaal Rahman noted that the new leak makes sense given the Pixel 4’s rumored codenames — that’s “coral” for the Pixel 4, and “flame” for the Pixel 4 XL.

The image above practically confirms what we’ve known for a while about the Pixel 4. The phone will feature a clean glass panel design, with Google having ditched the two-tone rear glass design of the Pixel 3. Moreover, the camera module will have a square shape, housing two lenses, and the camera flash. A “G” Google logo is placed centrally, in the lower half of the handset.

The Pixel 4 will also have a colored power button, with orange being paired both with the white and orange versions. The black phone’s standby button can’t be seen in the image above, but it’s supposed to be gray or white, according to previous weeks.

The Pixel 4 series will probably launch in early October, although Google is yet to announce a press event.

The orange color option is somewhat similar to the coral iPhone XR version that Apple launched last year. The iPhone 11 phones are also expected to be available in several colors at launch, with Apple set to unveil everything on Tuesday.