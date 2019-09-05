Best Air Fryer Combo

It’s no secret that munching on fried foods is one of the biggest guilty pleasures we all tend to indulge in ever so frequently. Some, obviously, more than others. If you’re a fried food junkie who can’t kick the habit, getting yourself an air fryer can actually be a life-changing purchase. While you’re still technically frying your food, utilizing an air fryer can help cut calories and fat, as it uses far less oil than traditional frying methods. And for some icing on that air-fried cake, there are a bunch of air fryer combinations that combine the air fryer with other cooking options, so you don’t have to just fry every time. Now, you can enjoy your favorite fried foods without feeling a harrowing sense of guilt afterward. Let’s take a look at some of the best air fryer combos out there today, and maybe, just maybe, you can start to enjoy your fried foods during AND after the meal.

Best Combo Air Fryer

If you’re looking for both a fryer and an oven in one, easy-to-use machine, the Breville BOV900BSS Convection and Air Fry Smart Oven Air is the perfect option. This super versatile cooker contains a two-speed convection fan for even heat distribution and provides precision cooking and heating, thanks to advanced “Element IQ” technology. The fryer is super versatile, with 13 different cooking settings: Toast 9 slices, Bagel, Broil, Bake, Roast, Warm, Pizza, Proof, Airfry, Reheat, Cookies, Slow Cook, and Dehydrate. If you’re picky when it comes to preparing your food, well there’s plenty of ways to do so here.

Most Versatile Air Fryer Combo

On the other hand, if you want a handful of solid ways to cook your food, the Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker, Steamer & Air Fryer w/TenderCrisp Technology Pressure & Crisping Lid is a great way to change it up when it comes to preparing your meals. Here, you have a pressure cooker, steamer, and air fryer in one easy-to-use, versatile product. For people with an intense love for fried food, the TenderCrisper helps ensure all your foods are crisped to perfection in a pinch. The entire setup includes the main 1400-watt unit, a crisping lid, pressure lid, 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot, four-quart ceramic-coated Cook & Crisp Basket, stainless steel reversible rack, and a cookbook with a ton of great recipes if you’re overwhelmed with all this new cooking technology.

Best Combo Air Fryer for Value

For something a bit on the cheaper side, the Cuisinart TOA-65 AirFryer Toaster Oven Air Fryer combines the air fryer with a classic convection toaster oven for a great price. The 1800-watt device provides high-heat airflow for perfectly fried foods, every time. Now, combine it with a classic convection toaster oven that includes several different traditional cooking options like bake, broil, pizza, roast, toast, bagel, reheat, warm, and dual cook, and you have an incredibly versatile and inexpensive cooking machine.