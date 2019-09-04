Best File Folder Organizer

One of the last places you want to look cluttered is your desk at work. If your boss comes over looking for a specific paper or file, you better know where it is. With file folder organizers, you’ll be able to easily separate all your work papers and keep them all in one place. At home, you can keep important documents in a file folder organizer and maintain things chronologically. But we aren’t here to tell you how to organize your life. We’re just here to show you things that can organize your life. With any of these file folder organizers, you won’t be scrambling to find that file for your boss.

Best Stacking Folder Organizer

A great option for notebooks, binders or folders, the Rolodex Mesh Collection Stacking Sorter helps keep your desktop clear. The simple but elegant design is sleek and matches any decor on a desk. There are five different sections for sorting and it is made from a sturdy metal with a mesh look. It measures 8.25″ x 14.38″ x 7.75″, making it wide enough for almost any folder and just the right height to not be raising over your cubicle. You can keep stack this on top of the Rolodex Stacking Side Load Letter Tray for even more storage.

Best Expanding Folder Organizer

Providing you with versatility to fit a wide ranging amount of papers and files, the Smead Poly Expanding File Folder is a hit in any office. There are 12 pockets that can each expand to 7/8″, helping you maximize your space. Each pocket has a tab, so you can customize it and keep your papers more organized. It can stand on its own, thanks to the expanding bottom or you can lay it flat on the desk. The accordion style protects your paperwork and the flap closure helps them avoid getting wet. It is tear-proof and waterproof and measures 13″ W x 9.5″ H. You can bring this with you or keep it on a shelf.

Best Portable Folder Organizer

With built-in handles to make carrying it simple, the Pendaflex Portable Desktop File can be stored just about anywhere. The portable file box measures 9.5″ H x 12.25″ W x 6″ D, great for a file cabinet drawer. It has wide handles on two sides and a mesh type pattern that can be grabbed as well. With the file box, you’ll also get five letter-sized hanging folders along with clear tabs and inserts for you to label. This is a smart choice for a shared workspace.