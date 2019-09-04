How many times have you heard “Wash your dish!” and been genuinely excited to do so? Probably not many. But washing your dishes — either by hand or through a dishwasher — doesn’t always have to be the most daunting task of your day. With some fresh smelling and hand-friendly dish soap, it could actually be a rather enjoyable experience, maybe. Either way, you’re going to want some high-quality dish soap, because, well, you’re eating off of those dishes, aren’t you? So if you’re fussy when it comes to your dishes, and understandably so, take a look at some of these high-grade dish soaps you can use to ensure you’re eating off of pristine surfaces, 100% of the time.

Best Dish Soap

When it comes to dish soap, Mrs. Myers Liquid Dish Soap is not only a household name, but one that is synonymous with quality, freshness, and above-average cleaning capabilities. Laced with plant-derived ingredients, Mrs. Meyers cuts through grease and other grime, keeping your dishes bright, white, and germ-free. Another plus is that it’s biodegradable and cruelty-free, so you’re saving both the environment and the animals that utilize it. When it comes to hand washing dishes, pots, pans, and silverware, Mrs. Meyer’s is a fantastic option.

Best Natural Dish Soap

If you’re looking for something all-natural and sulfate-free, Puracy Natural Dish Soap, Green Tea & Lime, Sulfate-Free Liquid Detergent is a fantastic option. Instead of sulfates, Puracy utilizes plant-based ingredients to create deep-cleaning suds that cut through grease with ease. There are no other harmful chemicals or additives you might typically find in generic brands of dish soap, such as triclosan, parabens, petrochemicals, or animal by-products. Additionally, Puracy is biodegradable, helps soften your skin, and contains fast-rinsing suds that won’t have you washing off each dish with abhorrent monotony.

Best Non-Scented Dish Soap

While there are plenty of us who buy dish soap strictly for the scent, some people prefer an odorless detergent for a natural, fresh clean. This 25 oz. Seventh Generation Fragrance-Free Liquid Dish Soap is a great purchase. This dermatologist-tested dish soap is hypoallergenic and made with plant-based ingredients to cater to sensitive skin. Despite no fragrances, dyes, phosphates, or triclosan, this soap easily destroys grease on a single wash. It’s also environmentally-friendly, as it’s rated an EPA Safer Choice Certified Product and USDA Certified Biobased Product. If fragrance-free is a game-changer for you, then Seventh Generation’s dish soap is a no-brainer.