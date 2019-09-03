Best Padded Keyboard Bench

Whether you’re more like Billy Joel or more like Mozart when you’re tickling the ivories, you still want to be able to sit and be supported. It doesn’t matter what type of music you’re playing when you’re at the piano or keyboard, just that you’re enjoying a cushioned seat on a padded piano bench. Even sitting through a half hour piano lesson can leave your behind sore if you’re sitting on hard wood. Take out any of that stress with any of these padded benches, so when you’re selling out Madison Square Garden every month (like Joel) or just messing around on your synthesizer at home, you’re comfortable.

Best Adjustable Keyboard Bench

If you or your family members all enjoy playing the piano or keyboard, then you’ll need a bench that can handle multiple people using it. The Yamaha PKBB1 Adjustable Padded Keyboard X-Style Bench is one of the manufacturer’s top-selling benches and can adjust to three different heights. It can go from 18 inches to 20 inches to 22 inches, providing you with the the height you’ll need. The seat measures 24.5″ across and can hold up to nearly 300 pounds. The vinyl seat provides solid support and it can fold up for easy storage and traveling convenience.

Best Heavy Duty Keyboard Bench

With an all-welded construction, the OnStage KT7800+ Deluxe X-Style Padded Keyboard Bench is built to last. It is spring loaded with a double deadbolt locking mechanism, so it won’t snap or shut when you’re sitting on it. It can support up to 360 pounds, making it great for a solo or duet performance. The padded seat is 2.5″ thick and stuffed with high density foam for a comfortable feel. Each leg is adorned with non-slip rubber end caps that won’t mark up your floor. You can adjust it between 19.5″ and 24.5″ in height, giving you more versatility. The black powder coat finish looks sleek in any parlor or living room.

Best Keyboard Bench Set

Allowing you a place to sit and also one to rest your keyboard, the World Tour Single X Keyboard Stand and Deluxe Bench Package has all your needs covered. The set starts off with a keyboard bench that has a 12″ x 17″ seating area with 2.25″ of padding. It is made with heavy duty steel and can hold players who weigh up to 250 pounds. It can be locked into place at three different heights and has rubber caps on the legs. The keyboard stand will hold 49, 61, 76 and 88 key keyboards that weigh a maximum of 130 pounds. You can lower and raise the height from 25.25″ to 38.75″, so you can play in either a seated or standing position.