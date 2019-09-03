We dug through hundreds upon hundreds of paid iPhone and iPad apps that went on sale on Tuesday morning to find the best freebies of the bunch. The result is the list of seven premium iOS apps you’ll find below, and each one is available as a free download for a limited time.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers.



PALM READER The Fortune Teller

Normally $0.99.

Have you ever wondered what a palm reading can tell you about your fate? Explore your future and take right decisions by analysing the success line, life line, head line, heart line, marriage line, travel line, fate line. This is NOT an automated palm reader app. Because we don’t believe any app can analyse the lines accurately and predict the future correctly. This app gives you the real future predictions. The contents of this version is created after researching almost 1 year after referring many old books and vedas including Garuda Purana. Do you want to learn the real palm reading? This is a the best app. Just download it and explore. Of the different personal insight options, palm reading is a powerful way to learn about everything from your love life to your financial life, from your physical health to your spiritual health. A palm reader can even reveal your destiny! And along the way you’ll learn about possibilities around luck, fame, travel, and career. What all we analyse :

* Life line

* Heart line

* Head line

* Fate line

* Success line

* Marriage line

* Travel line * Jupiter mount

* Saturn mount

* Apollo mount

* Mercury mount

* Mars mount

* Venus mount

* Luna mount As you can see, palm reading is broad and all-encompassing. Also known as “Palmistry,” it can grant you deep and meaningful insight into your past, present, and future! Our hand readers or palm readers take it a step further and help you understand your natural personality traits so you can make the most of your strengths and be prepared for your challenges. Using our app, learn the different lines, shapes, mounts and markings on the palms and fingers that reveal character traits of a person.

Snap Markup – Annotation Tool

Normally $1.99.

Snap Markup is a Markup photo tool. It markup or annotate the photo with various shapes and send it anywhere. Snap Markup provides various draw shapes like free draw, rectangle, triangle, line, arrow, circle, numbers, brazier curve, Blur effect, Focus, rotations, text and crop. It is a powerful app to have in your toolbox. It can help on any place where annotations are required for a photo.

TaskOrganizer

Normally $2.99.

TaskOrganizer – App with a new approach to the management of tasks lists. The possibility of dividing tasks lists into various areas will help you to sort all your tasks and easily get access to them. For each area, you can give a rate of the current situation, set an icon and choose a colour. Making up collections of tasks, you can separately keep and work with the tasks for the day, month, year and even with aims for a whole life. With the help of the project settings, you can set your own collections you need. The most simple function of a random choice of the next task will help you to do more tasks daily. The app allows you to make a choice from all the tasks or from the tasks with pointed priority. Key Features:

– Customizable areas

– Unlimited set of collections tasks

– Multiple projects

– “Accelerator productivity”

– Setting priorities for the task

– Adding tags for task

– Percentage of each area

– Percentage of all the collection on the whole

– Pleasant not boring interface with a coloured circle in the center.

Noogra Nuts

Normally $5.99.

Noogra Nuts is a cool arcade game, where you control a cute little squirrel with a unique ability!

He can crack nuts using its head! Control its movement by tilting the device and press anywhere on the screen to make him jump. Use the hats shop to purchase hats for the squirrel, some of them have special powers! While playing the game, nuts will start falling from the sky. Each nut that the squirrel head-butts will start cracking and give you points. Once you crack a nut open, you can eat it and get more points. The game has 3 playing modes: ● Classic – You have 120 seconds to eat as many nuts as you can, choose them wisely as some will give you more points and you cannot eat them all. ● Survival – Eat nuts and try to avoid the rocks. There is no time limit here, but you can die if you get hit 3 times. Watch out from the tumbleweed! ● Jungle – You have 120 seconds, but in the jungle you need to avoid eating rotten nuts and make sure to jump over the rolling stones, otherwise the squirrel will die! “Noogra Nuts is the latest cool iOS arcade game by Oren Bengigi. With gorgeous graphics and great gameplay it’s a great new twist in iOS arcade games” – Best10Apps.com

Background Color

Normally $2.99.

Create beautiful wallpapers by 40 types of preset color and customizable specified color.

Add calendar up to 2 months available as lock screen and home screen. [Settings Screen]

●Preset Color

Choose a favorite color from 40 preset colors categorized 6 groups (iPhone, Jewel, Sky, Season, Nature, Solar System). ●Gradation

Choose gradation color (from Top Color to Bottom Color) or one color by Gradation Switch. ●Top Color/Bottom Color

Specify a color by set Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Vignetting

Specify a screen edge color by set Opacity/Hue/Saturation/Brightness. ●Calendar

Choose range (1 Month/2 Months) and a color (Light Color/Dark Color). [Preview Screen]

●Preview

Check a preview of Lock Screen/Home Screen by tapping Preview Button on upper right of screen. ●Save a Wallpaper

Save a wallpaper by tapping Preview Screen and “Save to Camera Roll”. ●Available as a wallpaper

Available as a wallpaper from built-in app “Settings” > “Wallpapers” > “Choose Wallpaper” > “Camera Roll”, or from built-in app “Photos”.

DotPass Passwords

Normally $1.99.

DotPass is an app for generating and retrieving passwords. You enter a graphical pattern in a dot grid and a plain text seed word (like “facebook”, “work email” or whatever makes sense to you), and the app then generates a password based on this unique combination. Tap the password to copy it, and if you’ve got Continuity/Handoff set up between your devices you can even paste in the password on you mac via the Universal Clipboard. The idea is that a graphic pattern and plain seed words are much easier to remember than strong passwords. Any change in either pattern or seed word results in a completely different password. So you can decide on one pattern and reuse together with different seed words for different accounts, and get good different passwords for each account. As long as you remember the pattern you’ve chosen and the plain text seed words for your accounts, you can get your passwords back. But unlike other solutions your passwords are never stored on your device or sent into the “cloud”, so there is no password information in the app that can be stolen or lost. – All generated passwords contain numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters to fulfill common password criteria.

– Select either 9 or 18 character passwords

– For security app resets and clears any copied passwords from the pasteboard after use. There is also a macOS version of DotPass available in the Mac App Store. So you can easily access the same passwords on your mac as well. To make these passwords secure you must of course keep your pattern and seed words secret, just as you would with your password. If you are worried about someone looking over your shoulder you can use the extra privacy features in the app to hide the pattern, seed or password after entry. For added security the app automatically resets if left in the background more than a minute.

LÒMÒGRAPH

Normally $1.99.

LÒMÒGRAPH Contains 1000+ wonderful random light leakage and filter effects, as well as many different color date watermarks, photos of your daily life and travelling can be depicted as the most memorable moment, LÒMÒGRAPH can re-add the date watermark to the photos in your album, allowing you to regain your memories and record all the good times. Want to get a stunning photo with touch? LÒMÒGRAPH simulates a real one-time camera. Your camera has pre-installed 8mm/35mm film, all date watermark or lenses are random. As long as you click repeatedly, you will add different filters, light leaks, and even more traditional films. It’s so simple and fast to take great photos! Enjoy it!

