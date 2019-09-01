Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 1)

It’s not often that licensed content outshines Netflix’s original releases, but that’s certainly the case in the first week of September. Sunday, September 1st is packed with solid third-party flicks, from Stripes to Superbad to 300. Plus, The Two Towers and The Return of the King are coming back to Netflix, so if you’ve got nothing better to do on this lazy Sunday ahead of Labor Day, why not post up on your couch and watch The Lord of the Rings?

The one Netflix original series that I am intrigued by this week is The Spy, which stars Sacha Baron Cohen and “is inspired by the real-life story of former Mossad agent, Eli Cohen, who successfully goes undercover in Syria in the early 1960s.” Not a typical role for the Borat star, but could be fascinating.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 1st, 2019:

Arrivals

Sunday, September 1st

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Wednesday, September 4th

The World We Make

Friday, September 6th

Departures

Sunday, September 1st

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Wednesday, September 4th

Kicking and Screaming

Friday, September 6th

Honey 3

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in September, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.