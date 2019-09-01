Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Sep. 1)

It’s not often that licensed content outshines Netflix’s original releases, but that’s certainly the case in the first week of September. Sunday, September 1st is packed with solid third-party flicks, from Stripes to Superbad to 300. Plus, The Two Towers and The Return of the King are coming back to Netflix, so if you’ve got nothing better to do on this lazy Sunday ahead of Labor Day, why not post up on your couch and watch The Lord of the Rings?
The one Netflix original series that I am intrigued by this week is The Spy, which stars Sacha Baron Cohen and “is inspired by the real-life story of former Mossad agent, Eli Cohen, who successfully goes undercover in Syria in the early 1960s.” Not a typical role for the Borat star, but could be fascinating.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 1st, 2019:
Arrivals
Sunday, September 1st
- 300
- 68 Kill
- American Psycho (2000)
- Dante’s Peak
- Elena
- For the Birds
- Igor
- Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
- Moving Art: Season 3
- My Sister’s Keeper
- Mystic River
- Olmo & the Seagull
- Open Season
- Rebel in the Rye
- Scream: Season 3
- Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
- Spookley the Square Pumpkin
- Stripes
- Superbad
- The Lake House
- The Last Exorcism
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Saint
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- The Walking Dead: Season 9
- Uncle Naji in UAE
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Wednesday, September 4th
- The World We Make
Friday, September 6th
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Article 15
- Elite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Sunday, September 1st
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- A Clockwork Orange
- Angels & Demons
- Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
- Batman Begins
- Battlefield Earth
- Californication: Season 1-7
- Eight Legged Freaks
- Emma
- Ghost Ship
- Gothika
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hercules
- High-Rise
- Magic Mike
- Meet Joe Black
- Miami Vice
- Monster House
- Mr. Mom
- Disney’s Mulan
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- Revolutionary Road
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
- Sydney White
- The Dark Knight
- The Fast and the Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- The First Monday in May
- The Hangover
Wednesday, September 4th
- Kicking and Screaming
Friday, September 6th
- Honey 3
We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in September, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.