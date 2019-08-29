Between the hustle and bustle of our day-to-day lives, sometimes something as simple as washing our hands can be a time-consuming affair. For those in need of a quick hand wash but don’t have direct access to a sink because they’re either in a vehicle, using public transportation, exercising, or in any sort of plumbing-less position, really, then hand sanitizer can prove to be a lifesaver. Especially, if you just touched something you probably shouldn’t have. There are plenty of different hand sanitizer options that can be beneficial for you, so let us scroll through a few of the best.

Best Overall Hand Sanitizer

For your standard pump bottle of hand sanitizer, you can’t go wrong with Mountain Falls Advanced Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E. Like most sanitizers, it kills 99.99% of all germs, except this one is guaranteed to keep your hands feeling soft, thanks to the plethora of moisturizers added to the formula. It also contains Vitamin E, which helps act as a powerful antioxidant that nourishes your skin and protects it from potential skin ailments including UV damage.

Best Hand Sanitizer for Kids

Considering most hand sanitizers are made with alcohol, you might be a bit leery to let your kids use them, especially unsupervised. If this is the case for you, then you should consider purchasing Babyganics Alcohol-Free Foaming Hand Sanitizer, which is made with plant-derived ingredients. The foaming moisturizer soap is made without any harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, and it also contains no artificial fragrances or dyes. Despite its lack of alcohol, it still manages to kill 99.9% of germs and is tested by dermatologists to be completely non-allergenic, which should alleviate any hesitation you might have when giving it to your child.

Best Hand Sanitizer for the Outdoors

Now if you’re someone who likes to enjoy the great outdoors for extended periods of time, you might want to get something that is a bit more versatile. By versatile, we mean, it can serve as not only a traditional hand sanitizer, but body wash, shampoo, and even as a means to clean your dishes. Sierra Dawn Campsuds Outdoor Soap is the perfect solution — pun not intended. While this is not technically traditional hand sanitizer, as you’re going to need to combine it with a little bit of water (hot, cold, salt, or whatever is available), it only requires a few drops to work effectively and is great for any outdoor, on-the-go excursion.