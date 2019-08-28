Best Toothpaste to Help You Avoid Frequent Trips to the Dentist

Growing up, going to the dentist was essentially equivalent to spending two hours in a maximum-security prison (well, at least for some of us). Unfortunately, some things just don’t change with age. In order to avoid the dentist, or at the very least, limit your time spent at one, brushing your teeth with some high-quality toothpaste is imperative. And contrary to popular belief, you don’t need nine out of ten dentists to pick one out for you. You can literally just read this article. But all jokes aside, we’ll take a look at some of the best toothpaste deals, and you can be the judge of which one — or ones — will make your teeth shine bright enough to avoid that vaunted dentist’s chair…at least for now.

Best Toothpaste for Whitening

Serious brushing leads to some serious pearly whites, so as much as we joke about avoiding the dentist, maintaining a pristine smile is the real name of the game here. If you’re looking to brighten up that million-dollar smile, the Crest Complete Whitening + Scope Toothpaste, Minty Fresh, 5.4 Ounce Triple Pack is a simple, yet highly effective option. Crest and Scope have both been staples of mouth care for years, so one can only imagine what combining the two can do for one’s oral health. For starters, it helps whiten teeth by ever-so-gently removing surface stains. It’s also great for fighting cavities, tartar, build-up and plaque, while keeping your breath fresh, courtesy of the Scope. So if you’re looking for a two-in-one whitener and breath freshener, look no further.

Best Natural Toothpaste

For those who prefer a more natural blend, this Himalaya Neem and Pomegranate Toothpaste is a great alternative to your standard toothpaste formula. Although it tastes and foams like regular toothpaste, this product is made fluoride-free, triclosan-free, sodium lauryl sulfate-free, and gluten-free, helping you reduce plaque, whiten teeth, serve as gum support, and keep your mouth feeling fresh, all naturally. And don’t worry — it still tastes minty fresh, just like any other toothpaste.

Best Toothpaste for Kids

While kids can be notoriously finicky when it comes to brushing their teeth, Tom’s of Maine Anticavity Fluoride Children’s Toothpaste can alleviate some of the pressure parents face on a daily basis. While most children’s toothpaste uses artificial gum flavoring, Tom’s uses real fruit flavor your child will love. Plus, it also makes for an enjoyable brushing experience, as the formula utilizes calcium and silica to gently cleanse your child’s sensitive teeth. As an added bonus, Tom’s of Maine actually donates 10 percent of their profits to a variety of charities dedicated to children’s health, education, and the environment — a gesture that should help make your purchasing decision that much easier.