Tim Kohut
August 27th, 2019 at 9:04 AM

Upon a certain age, drinking coffee becomes more of an inherent need than it is a fun little luxury. But for those who either A) like to limit themselves to one cup a day or B) don’t like brewing a whole pot, period, then a single-serve coffee machine is the perfect household object. Not only is it easy to use, but the wait time is virtually non-existent. Well, that’s a bit of a stretch, but if you want a delicious cup of coffee in under a minute, then you need a single-serve, pod-friendly brewer. The only question that remains, however, is which one is the right one for you? We got you covered. Your coffee-making endeavors are about to get that much easier.

If there’s one brand name synonymous with single-serve coffee makers, it’s Keurig. Nonetheless, the Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker represents the best of the best. For starters, the K-Cup compatible machine can brew a multitude of coffee sizes, including 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 ounces. There is even a “Strong Brew” button that increases the boldness of your coffee; perfect for those who enjoy a strong roast. Additionally, with a 75-ounce water reservoir that allows you to brew up to eight cups of coffee without having to restart the process, this machine is perfect for a family of coffee drinkers. Lastly, the Keurig comes with a removable drip tray and brewer maintenance reminder, making it easy to clean and maintain your coffee machine for the long run.

Best Single Serve Coffee Machine for Value

For those looking for a cheaper option, there’s always the Aicok Single Serve Coffee Maker, a simple, one-touch coffee brewer for those who need a quick cup of coffee in a pinch. It’s compatible with most standard pods like the K-Cup or Realpods and it’s super lightweight, accommodating those who like to travel but don’t like a bland, generic-style hotel coffee. While it’s not as big as some of the other brands — it only holds up to 12 ounces of water — it can still easily make any standard cup of coffee. Best of all, it’s super intuitive, with a one-touch button to indicate your coffee is brewing and an auto-shutdown feature that turns the machine off after your beverage is finished being poured.

Best Single Serve Coffee Machine for Multiple Uses

There are plenty of people out there that drink copious amounts of coffee in a day, and that’s ok. Especially, if you have the Cuisinart DCC-3000 Coffee-on-Demand 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker. This single-cup machine is built with a simple actuator that dispenses your coffee in a cinch. The double-wall water reservoir is capable of holding up to 12 five ounce cups of coffee, making it perfect for those who tend to drink several cups a day. If you’re looking for something a little more cost-effective than the Keurig and a bit of a step-up from the Aicok machine, the Cuisinart is your best bet.

