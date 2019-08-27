Best PS4-Exclusive Games

Ahh, the age-old debate: Xbox or PS4? For casual fans, it’s meaningless jargon, but for hardcore gamers with undying console loyalties, it means everything in the world— the virtual world, that is. For those on “Team Playstation,” there are plenty of PS4-exclusive games that have the ability to make Xbox fans green with envy. Whether you’re a brand new gamer or a Microsoft veteran planning to make the monumental switch, then you’re going to want to do the necessary homework first. The good news is, we did it for you— here are some of the must-buy PS4 games for rookie Sony system owners. No longer must you listen to your friends brag about their Playstation adventures ad nauseam — it’s time to join in on the fun.

Best PS4 Exclusive Game

Perhaps the most critically-acclaimed Playstation 4 game ever, God of War has no shortage of fans amongst the gaming community. While it is technically the eighth installment of the Playstation series, God of War serves as a sequel to 2010’s God of War III. The game itself differs from most of its counterparts because unlike the previous installments, this game is loosely based on Norse mythology instead of Greek mythos. The game features two protagonists — Kratos, the only playable character, and his son Atreus — and manages to combine a detailed, captivating storyline with smooth gameplay and multi-faceted fighting technology, which makes it a must-have for any type of gamer.

Best PS4 Game for Superhero Fans

Considering today’s superhero craze — particularly, when it comes to Marvel’s juggernaut film franchise — there is no shortage of fans seeking out ways to use superpowers of their own. Well, Sony, who controversially boasts the rights to Spider-man, hit the nail on the head with perhaps one of the greatest superhero video games to grace a console, Marvel’s Spider-Man. The game allows you to experience all of the acrobatics, web-slinging abilities, and fighting merits of one of Marvel’s most beloved superheroes. The graphics of the game feel next-gen, and coupled with an enticing storyline and smooth gameplay, Spider-Man is an absolute must-have for any PS4 owner, period.

Best Value PS4 Game

One of PlayStation’s most revered original game series of all time, the UNCHARTED series, has more than withstood the test of time. The third-person action/adventure shooter platform game was originally released back in 2007 and spawned three sequels, a prequel, and a standalone expansion. Unsurprisingly, the remastered version of the series UNCHARTED: The Nathan Drake Collection, remains one of the most crucial purchases for any PS4 fan. The game includes visually stunning versions of the first three installments of the franchise: UNCHARTED: Drakes Fortune, UNCHARTED 2: Among Thieves, and UNCHARTED 3: Drakes Deception, giving you three incredible PS4-exclusive titles for an incredibly low price.