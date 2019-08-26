Disney is working around the clock to prevent Disney+ streaming issues at launch

Disney’s streaming service will launch in less than three months, but the closer we get, the more reasons we have to be excited about Netflix’s newest contender. Just recently, we learned that Disney+ cheapest subscription will support four simultaneous streams and 4K video playback at launch, which tops Netflix.

On the other hand, Netflix does have an advantage when it comes to binge-watching TV series, as Disney+ will only release one new episode per week for the original shows it streams on the service. But before people get to actually enjoy all the new Disney+ shows coming their way, Disney has to ensure it can deliver a smooth service experience, something the company is very concerned about.

The company is working on preventing any overload and crashing issues, especially for November 12th, when the service launches in the US and a few additional international markets.

“We’re thinking very much about [overload],” Disney streaming services president Michael Paull told The Verge. “Fortunately, we’ve had the experience with Game of Thrones, we’ve had the experience of ESPN+ with the big pay-per-view events that we’re doing with UFC exclusively on our platform. We’re getting big bursts. We’ve built capabilities to sustain that, both in terms of processing the transactions that all come in — in a very, very short period of time — as well as the streams.”

“We are ready. We’re spending a lot of time planning for this launch,” the exec added.

Paull is the former CEO of BAMTech, the technology that powered HBO Now for years, so he’s intimately familiar with what can go wrong on streaming services and programs that draw huge crowds. Disney, meanwhile, bought a majority stake in BAMTech to ensure that Disney+ subscribers won’t encounter any issues while streaming shows.

Disney+ might not generate the same kind of pressure on resources as a live UFC event, but November 12th should see plenty of action, both when it comes to people streaming Disney+ content and to buyers registering for the service. After all, the service only costs $6.99 per month, and it’s even cheaper if you pay for one full year. Disney will also have a $12.99 plan that includes access to Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+.