Marvel just released a ‘Black Widow’ trailer that you can’t watch, but we’ll tell you what happens

It finally happened: we have a full Black Widow trailer to talk about. However, Marvel is yet to release it on YouTube or in theaters, as the first clip was only shown behind closed doors to people in attendance at the massive D23 Expo event over the weekend. Don’t worry though, because we’ll tell you everything that happens.

As you might have heard already, Marvel had quite a few announcements ready for D23. The company revealed three new Disney+ TV series that will be included in the MCU Phase 4, it introduced Kit Harington as The Eternals’ Black Knight, and it confirmed the launch date of Black Panther 2 — these are just a few of the highlights from the show.

Kevin Feige and Co. also gave the audience a look at the Black Widow trailer, with The Verge having caught all the details.

Image Source: Marvel

The trailer opens with footage from previous MCU films in which Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow appeared, including The Avengers, Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War. We’re apparently being reminded that Nat’s a former spy who’s no stranger to switching sides. The trailer then moves to Budapest, Hungary’s capital that was featured a few times in conversations between Natasha and Clint Barton, with the latter having spared her life and recruited her to SHIELD.

Fight scenes are apparently quite abundant in the trailer, and that’s hardly a surprise. After all, that’s what Nat has been doing all these years, in various capacities. Other characters are introduced throughout the trailer, including Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and the Taskmaster.

Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, is referred to as Nat’s sister in the trailer, and she might pick up the Black Widow mantle now that Natasha died in Endgame — Black Widow, of course, is a prequel. David Harbour plays the Soviet equivalent of Captain America called Red Guardian, with the trailer showing an interaction between him and his crew of assassins, which includes Nat.

Taskmaster, meanwhile, is expected to be the main villain from the film, although it’s unclear who plays him. A fight sequence in the trailer does show Taskmaster’s power in action, though. He’s able to pick up Nat’s fight moves and replicate them.

Black Widow is the first MCU film in Phase 4 and it’ll premiere on May 1st, 2020. That gives Marvel plenty of time to release this first trailer — but from the looks of it, Marvel isn’t in a hurry to do so.