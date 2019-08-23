Best Stapler for Your Office

Working your 9 to 5 job can be a drag sometimes and when you’re at the office, trying to get your work done before rushing out on a Friday, the last thing you need is a jammed stapler slowing you down. Getting a jam-free stapler saves you frustration and time while allowing you to do your job more efficiently. Whether you need to staple two pages together or 50 pages together, you need something that will work on the first try and not break easily. Having a working stapler is such a small thing but one that can make your life much less complicated. Take a look at the three we’ve highlighted and stock up for your office, so your old staplers aren’t keeping you there past 5 anymore.

Most Versatile Stapler

A small machine that packs a lot of punch, the Bostitch Office Executive Stapler can do more than just keep papers together. Not only does this stapler have a 20 sheet capacity for stapling, it can also store staples for future use and remove staples. There’s a built-in storage compartment for additional staples, in addition to the 210 that fit in the sleeve for immediate use. The rear staple remover flips out from the back to quickly loosen and take your staples out of paper. You can staple with one finger, thanks to the spring-loaded design. It stands vertically, saving space on your desk.

Best Heavy Duty Stapler

With serious stapling ability, the Swingline Optima 70 Desktop Stapler is a match for any office setting. Swingline is one of the top names in staplers and the Optima 70 can handle up to 70 sheets in one punch. It holds a half strip of 105 staples and the front-loading magazine ejects at the push of a button when you need to refill it. The inner rail is specially crafted to never jam and the all-metal construction makes this stapler durable. It’ll take up to 50% less effort to staple even just two pieces of paper together. It is also made in a full strip size that can hold 210 staples.

Best Stapler for Wall Tacking

Great for people who have carpal tunnel syndrome, the PaperPro Compact Classic Stapler can be used effortlessly. With a one-finger touch, you can staple through 15 sheets of paper for a clean experience. It swivels open easily, but keeps the ergonomic grip on your hand, allowing you to hold it up and tack staples into a bulletin board or for crafts. It works with 105 staples and the non-slip base keeps it in place when you’re using it flat. It weighs 3.2 ounces and won’t take up space on your desk, thanks to its vertical storage design.