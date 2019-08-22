Netflix announced its full schedule of new September 2019 releases yesterday, and it also ran down all the content currently in its catalog that will be removed over the course of the month. For the full calendar of everything coming and going on Netflix in September, definitely check out our earlier coverage. Of course, many people like to skip all the movies and shows from third-party studios and see the full slate of new Netflix original series, movies, and specials set to hit the service each month. If you fall into that category, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered.
August is a pretty huge month for Netflix originals, with a whopping 56 different original movies, shows, and specials premiering over the course of the month. Plenty of great new content like MINDHUNTER season 2 has already debuted this month, but some of the most hotly anticipated new premieres of August — including 13 Reasons Why season 3 and the first season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance — have yet to come. Want to see when those shows will be released and check out all the August premieres you might have missed? You’ll find the full August 2019 release schedule right here.
As for Netflix original releases in September 2019, there’s plenty to be excited about. New stand up comedy specials from Bill Burr, Jeff Dunham, and Mo Gilligan are spread throughout the month, and new seasons of Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show and The Ranch will premiere as well. A movie based on Zach Galifianakis’s talk show Between Two Ferns is set to debut in September, and the buzzy limited series The Spy starring Sacha Baron Cohen in a dramatic role hits Netflix next month as well. Finally, The I-Land definitely has us intrigued despite its awful name. In fact, it’s kind of giving us flashbacks to Lost.
You’ll find the full calendar of Netflix original releases in September 2019 below, and we’ve included links to all of the Netflix pages that are currently available.
Streaming September 6th
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Elite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 10th
- Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 12th
- The I-Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 13th
- The Chef Show: Volume 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM
- Unbelievable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 15th
- Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 17th
- The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 20th
- Between Two Ferns: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
- Criminal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Disenchantment: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fastest Car: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Las del hockey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 23rd
- Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming September 24th
- Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 25th
- Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 26th
- Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 27th
- Bard of Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dragons: Rescue Riders — NETFLIX FAMILY
- El marginal: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
- The Politician — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Skylines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — NETFLIX ANIME
- Vis a vis: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming September 30th
- Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming in September
- Vagabond — NETFLIX ORIGINAL