Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ hit store shelves this Friday and Apple’s big iPhone 11 announcement is set to take place less than three weeks from now on September 10th. OnePlus has a new OnePlus 7T series in the works and Huawei’s upcoming Mate 30 Pro is set to be one of the most powerful Android phones the world has ever seen. On top of all that, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold will finally be released next month — maybe — and the foldable Huawei Mate X will also go on sale before the year is done. Long story short, the second half of 2019 is packed full of high profile flagship smartphone launches, and this could be the most impressive collection of smartphones we’ve ever seen.

We’re in store for a busy few months indeed, but there’s one more hotly anticipated smartphone series set to debut in the next couple of months that we haven’t even mentioned yet. That’s right, we’re talking about Google’s new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and the new flagship Pixel phones are shaping up to be Google’s most exciting smartphones yet. Google already confirmed the design of the back of the phone in a bizarre move earlier this summer, and a pair of photos that leaked earlier this month showed the Pixel 4 in the wild, thereby confirming the design of the front of Google’s new Pixels. Those photos were small and blurry though, so thankfully there’s a new video that gets up close and personal with Google’s next-generation Pixel 4 design.

Thanks to leaks and rumors, we know plenty about the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL despite the fact that they’re not set to be released until sometime in October. BGR exclusively revealed several key Pixel 4 specs in a report last month. Both phones will have 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and we know there will be a 128GB storage option for each model. The smaller Pixel 4 will have a screen with 2280 x 1080 resolution, which indicates that the display will be slightly taller than the Pixel 3’s 2160 x 1080 screen. The Pixel 4 XL will have a 3040 x 1440-pixel display, compared to the 2960 x 1440 screen on the Pixel 3 XL. A subsequent report revealed that both phones will have 12-megapixel wide-angle and 16-megapixel telephoto rear camera sensors, and that the battery sizes will be 2,800 mAh for the Pixel 4 and 3,700 mAh for the Pixel 4 XL.

As far as the design goes, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be the first Google smartphones to feature multi-lens cameras on the back, which is certainly a big step toward modernizing the design. Unfortunately, the modernization ends there because the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will both still have large bezels above and below their displays. Of course reading about it is one thing, but seeing it is much better.

Using all the leaks we’ve seen so far, YouTuber Waqar Khan created renders of the Pixel 4 that are believed to be accurate. The pink hue might be a bit more intense than it’ll end up being in real life, but the white and black Pixel 4 renders in the video below are believed to be very accurate representations of what we can expect when Google unveils the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL this coming October. Check out the full video below.