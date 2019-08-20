The Netflix app just got a new ‘coming soon’ feature, but only on certain devices

The Netflix app just received a novel feature that some users will certainly appreciate. A “Coming This Week” section will be shown on TVs, streaming devices, and consoles, allowing users to stay on top of new releases as they happen. The feature was in limited testing at Netflix before graduating to the main app, and it was apparently a “very successful test,” according to the company’s director of product innovation Cameron Johnson.

The exec confirmed the feature to Variety, saying the “Latest” section is similar to seeing trailers at the cinema for upcoming titles. “People love that experience,” he said. While it sure is fun to watch trailers in theaters, there’s nothing I hate more than Netflix’s auto-playing trailers on the home page, but I digress.

The “Latest” section that you’ll soon see on your Smart TV includes listings of newly released titles, as well as movies and TV shows that are supposed to hit the streaming service in the coming weeks.

The titles shown in the section will get multiple updates every day, and they’ll be personalized fo each family member.

Image Source: Netflix

In addition to showing trailers for each new release, the feature also offers an interesting twist. Users can choose to be reminded of when a title becomes available on the service, which can be a handy way of keeping track of shows you want to watch on Netflix as soon as they launch — see screenshot above. Then again, Netflix does plenty of advertising for new releases, so it’s unlikely you’d miss the next season of Stranger Things.

The new feature started rolling out to users on Monday, and you’ll find it in the app’s sidebar on your Smart TVs, streaming devices and gaming consoles. If for some reason, it’s not there yet, you have to wait for it to reach your region.

A “Coming Soon” feature is already available on Android, and Netflix is testing a similar feature on iOS.