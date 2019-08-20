‘The Matrix 4’ is officially happening, and Keanu Reeves is back as Neo

Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich has confirmed that fans will finally get to plug back into the Matrix and enjoy a long-awaited fourth installment in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise.

A fourth Matrix film is officially happening, according to Emmerich, with Keanu as well as Carrie-Anne Moss also coming back to portray Neo and Trinity, respectively.

The news was first reported Tuesday afternoon by Variety, which noted that Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures will produce and globally distribute the film, for which production will begin early next year. Also, Lana Wachowski will be back to write and direct this fourth movie.

“We could not be more excited to be re-entering the Matrix with Lana,” Emmerich said in a statement about the new Matrix title. “Lana is a true visionary — a singular and original creative filmmaker — and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

It’s certainly fortuitous timing, given that the first Matrix film is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with special screenings at AMC theaters starting later this month. All three previous Matrix films were written and directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, and have collectively earned more than $1.6 billion.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now,” Wachowski told Variety. “I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends.”

This is also a continuation of a string of high-profile projects for Keanu, who recently confirmed Marvel’s Kevin Feige is trying to bring him into the MCU. Keanu also had a hilarious cameo in the recent Netflix original movie Always Be My Maybe, in addition to his recent performance as Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4 and his return as John Wick in the well-received John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.