Best Stemless Wine Glasses

Sometimes you just want to sit on the couch and enjoy a glass of wine. While you’re cozy and bundled up in a blanket, holding onto a fancy wine glass may not feel ideal. The last thing you want to do is accidentally doze off because of your supreme relaxation and spill wine on your furniture. With a great set of stemless wine glasses, it makes it easier to drink in the comfort of your home and gives you the freedom to swirl your wine. Check out these three sets we’ve picked for you and know that you don’t have to break out your crystal glassware every time you want a glass of red or white.

Sturdiest Stemless Wine Glasses

Whether you’re prone to the occasional bumping of the table or you have children who run around a lot, having delicate glassware may not be the best option. Luckily, there’s the Vivocci Unbreakable Elegant Plastic Stemless Wine Glasses. Made from Tritan copolyester, these glasses are shatter resistant, so you won’t have to worry. They are far more durable than glass and are ideal for everyday use, not only with wine. Great to display during a party, these are 100% dishwasher safe and contain zero toxic chemicals. This set of four makes for a great housewarming gift.

Best Set of Stemless Wine Glasses for Both Red and White Wine

Wine glasses can be made to enhance both red and white wines. Wider glasses are better for reds and slender glasses are better for whites as they enhance the aromas of the wine. With the Libbey Stemless 12-Piece Wine Glass Party Set, you’ll get six 16.75oz red wine glasses and six 17oz white wine glasses. They all have stable and ergonomic bases that protect against slippage. The glasses are chip-resistant and lead-free. Thanks to the elegant design, you can use these every day or at parties.

Best Value Stemless Wine Glasses

If you’re on a budget and looking for a great set of stemless wine glasses, then the JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses for Red or White Wine are a solid option. This set of four 15oz glasses is great for wine and chilled cocktails. These have a broad base, so they are harder to tip over and completely eliminate the thought of stem breakage. They are dishwasher safe, making cleaning them a breeze. They come with a one-year warranty and the curve of the glass fits easily into any hand.