Best Travel Wall Adapter

Anyone who has traveled abroad has certainly been made aware that not all wall sockets are made equally. If you weren’t aware before you left to travel away from the USA, you certainly realized it once you got where you were going. So rather than not being able to charge your phone, laptop or tablet while you’re on vacation, nabbing any of these travel adapters can solve your problem. Whether you’re in Europe, Asia or South America, the plugs can all be slightly different. Luckily, there are companies out there who have travelers on the brain and we’ve found three of the best adapter options on the market for you.

Best Deluxe Travel Adapter

Equipped with multiple plugs and ports for all your charging needs, the SAUNORCH Universal International Travel Power Adapter is a solid purchase. You can charge five devices simultaneously and it has a built-in smart chip that recognizes your devices and adjusts the output of current automatically. It is proven to work in 150 different countries including Italy, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Brazil and the Middle East. It has four built-in USB ports that allow you to charge more devices. It is qualified with a FCC CE and RoHS-certified safety system and has a built-in 6.3 Amp fuse and safety shutter design. It has different input voltage for different plugs, so make sure to read up before you use.

Best Travel Adapter Kit

Helping you cover your bases no matter where you’re traveling to, the Ceptics World Travel Adapter Kit comes fully loaded. The adapter has two US outlets and two USB outlets and then comes with six different country/area adapters. You’ll get types A, B, C, E/F, G, and I, which cover areas like Japan, the US, Europe, and Australia. Of course, these adapters all work for numerous countries as well and you can test and see which one works wherever you are. The adapter has a smart voltage indicator and is not meant to be used with hair straighteners or irons.

Best Value Travel Adapter

Packing a lot of the same punch as the other two adapters, the JOOMFEEN Travel Adapter is great for one person. It has dual built-in USB ports to aid you in charging your phone or tablet. The back has multiple prongs, which cover countries such as US, Canada, most of Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand. It has a built-in fuse protector, keeping energy efficiency high. The LED power indicator is displayed and this comes with a one-year warranty. You can charge up to three devices at once.