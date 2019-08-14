Best At-Home Treadmill

Getting back into shape is perhaps one of the most difficult goals to accomplish — at least at first. Losing weight always seems like a mountainous goal on the onset, but once you get into a groove, you’d be surprised at just how easy it is to shed the lbs. Another potential hindrance, however, is finding the time for the gym. It can also be quite overwhelming to work out around a bunch of people, and on the other hand, it can be pretty frivolous to spend money on a gym membership when you’re only concerned about doing cardio. If you don’t like the gym —or running on tough pavement — you might want to invest in a treadmill for your home. They’re actually surprisingly cost-efficient and effective. Let’s take a look at some of the best deals to help you better yourself — both mind and body wise.

Best Overall Treadmill

At this point, the names “NordicTrack” and “treadmill” are essentially synonymous. If you’re looking for a gym-quality treadmill for a reasonable price, the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill is the machine for you. It comes complete with an entire library of downloadable workout programs, so you can customize your exercises down to an exact science. There’s also 20 built-in workouts and a digital incline up to 10 percent, so you can help make your workouts more intense. Oh, and let’s not forget the iPod/MP3 compatibility, which helps make any treadmill exercise that much more enjoyable.

Best Treadmill for Value

If you’re looking to go a little cheaper but don’t want to deprive yourself of a high-quality machine, the Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill is a great bang-for-your-buck option. It contains speeds between 0.5 – 9 MPH to go along with three manual options for incline, making this a no-frills, yet effective option for cardio and weight loss. This treadmill also contains nine built-in programs, handrails that allow you to control speeds, stopping and starting, and it even folds up for easy convenience, making it an all-around great low-priced option. Keep in mind, however, it only supports weight up to 220 lbs.

Best Treadmill for Easy Storage

If you live in a studio apartment or just simply don’t have the room for a large-sized treadmill in your home, you should consider purchasing the Confidence Power Plus 600W Motorized Electric Folding Treadmill Running Machine. With dimensions of 49″ x 24″ x 11″, this treadmill can easily fold up for storage in a closet, attic, or basement, helping you maintain precious space throughout your home. And with a 250 lb. weight limit and LCD display, this treadmill has a lot of the basic features you’d want, at least from a pure running standpoint.