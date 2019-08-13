Samsung’s big Galaxy Note 10 reveal is now behind us and we have just over one week of waiting left to do before the new Note 10 series flagship phones hit store shelves. We haven’t spent enough time with it yet so we can’t offer up our own impressions of the new phones, but it seems fairly apparent that the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are the sleekest and most powerful smartphones that Samsung has built so far. The overhauled design is gorgeous, featuring an all-screen display with a small hole-punch camera at the top. Then, around back you have new triple-lens and quad-lens cameras, depending on which model you choose. The display is already said to be the best smartphone display ever by experts, and the Note 10’s new cameras have been ranked at the very top of the pack by DxOMark. Long story short, the Galaxy Note 10 is a beast of a smartphone that covers just about every base there is to cover. Just about.

It goes without saying that nothing is perfect, and that applies to Samsung’s new flagship phablets as much as it does anything else. There’s no question that the new Note 10 and Note 10+ look fantastic, there’s no question that the cameras are a huge upgrade, and there’s no question that they pack plenty of power. Samsung did a tremendous job on its new Note series phones, and it’s a good thing since last year’s Galaxy Note 9 was such a horribly boring update. Of course, there are a few issues with the Galaxy Note 10 that people are already complaining about, including three problems in particular that have really ruffled some feathers.

When any new smartphone launches, people are obviously going to find things to complain about. After all, if there’s one thing people love to do on social media, it’s complain about anything and everything that they can possibly complain about. Sometimes, the complaints are stupid, like the current incessant whining about the new square camera bump on Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 series. By now it should be beyond obvious that it’s just like the notch on the iPhone X and iPhone XS series. It might look odd at first but when there are tens of millions of these phones everywhere within a few weeks of launch, that big square camera bump will be the new norm.

Sometimes, however, the complaints are warranted, and there are three things that are really bugging Android fans when it comes to Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 10.

A recent thread on Reddit pointed people to a blog post entitled “Everything you might have missed about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.” The article itself was about a bunch of lesser-known Galaxy Note 10 features, but one commenter half-jokingly posted about three things he or she missed and wished were included in the new Note 10. That quip ended up being the top-voted comment with more than 1,100 points, and similar complaints can be found all over social media.

Image Source: Samsung

First, we have the display, which on the Galaxy Note 10 is limited to 1080p. While that resolution will be fine for many people, Quad HD is the current norm on flagship smartphones. We can already say that the Note 10 screen is stunning based on our limited time with the phone so far, we can also say that the higher-resolution display on the Galaxy Note 10+ is sharper and more crisp.

Second — and this is the big one — the Redditor said he or she misses the headphone jack. This is obviously the most controversial design decision Samsung made with the Galaxy Note 10. It’s so embarrassing considering how much crap Samsung gave Apple for ditching the headphone jack back in 2016. Even more embarrassing is the fact that Samsung is deleting those old anti-Apple ads that made fun of the iPhone’s missing headphone jack. It was inevitable though, and Android fans are not happy.

Last but not least, the Galaxy Note 10 doesn’t have a microSD card slot. The Note 10+ does have expandable storage, but not everyone wants a phone with a massive 6.8-inch screen and not everyone wants to spend the extra money to upgrade from a Note 10 to a Note 10+. Making matters even worse is the fact that the Galaxy Note 10 is only available with 256GB of storage — there’s no capacity upgrade, so if you need more space you’re out of luck.