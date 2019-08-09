Best Onion Chopper

Nobody likes the stinging, burning sensation you get in your eyes from chopping onions. Sure, you may want to blame the chopping of onions if you start crying at a sappy movie or something, but when you’re actually carrying out the task, it stinks. Take all the hassle out of peeling, chopping and sobbing with an onion chopper. Onion choppers come with a contained compartment that collect the pieces and minimize vapors. They protect your eyes and your cutting boards, keeping all the diced parts together. So before you decide to cook up any new dishes, take a look at these onion choppers and keep your tears for appropriate occasions.

Most Deluxe Onion Chopper

Complete with two interchangeable discs and a brush to clean the device, the Mueller Onion Chopper is a terrific option. It is made from heavy-duty reinforced food grade ABS, providing extreme durability. There are two German 420-grade hardened stainless steel discs for chopping and dicing even the hardest vegetables and cheeses, all in one motion. The discs measure 6.8mm and 13.6mm, so you can vary the sizes of your foods. It is FDA certified and BPA-free, plus it comes with a container to catch the chopped pieces, able to hold up to four cups of food. The cleaning brush is lightweight and small and can help you clean out the toughest parts.

Most Versatile Onion Chopper

If you want more options for food sizes, the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper comes with four different blades. You can julienne, chop, slice, dice or spiral your vegetables and food, all interchangeably. The built-in chop lid pushes the vegetables through the blade and into the 1.2 liter container. The blades are rust-resistant, staying sharp for many years or you’ll get your money back. The soft grip handle is covered in rubber, giving you the needed leverage to get through tough vegetables. The chopper measures 10.63″ x 4.48″ x 4.72″, so it can be stored easily. Get the most out of your onions, peppers, tomatoes, and zucchinis with the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper.

Best Value Onion Chopper

Great for cutting and storing your onions, the Prepworks by Progressive PS-3000 Onion Chopper won’t take up a lot of room in your kitchen. You can chop and dice onions or any other vegetables you desire with ease by pushing down on the lid. The container holds up to two cups of the food and can store it in the refrigerator. Whether you’re cutting up vegetables for a soup or stew or just adding them to a dish on the stove top, this will come in handy. The chopper is dishwasher safe, making cleanup a cinch.