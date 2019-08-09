Best Lint Roller and Fabric Shaver

We’ve all gone over to a friend’s house and been covered in their pet’s hair just from sitting on the couch. Maybe you are that friend whose entire house has fur balls all over. While this isn’t a reason not to have pets as they are amazing companions, it is a reason to get a good lint roller for your clothes. Lint rollers and fabric shavers help you pick up unwanted pet dander, fuzz or pills off your clothes and keep you looking your best. They can also help pick up small debris off your couches or carpets, making the nightmare that is glitter easy to scoop up. So take a look at the three options we have for you and don’t be worried about going over and petting your friend’s good boy or girl.

Best Reusable Lint Roller

Scooping up more than your traditional lint roller, the iLifeTech Reusable Lint Roller has an eight-inch surface. Nearly two times wider than normal rollers, it works in just a matter of seconds. All you need to do is roll it over your fabric or surfaces to pick up thinks like dog or cat hair, crumbs or dirt. Each set comes with a wide one and then a travel size one, so you can keep yourself clean on the road. These are washable rollers, so you don’t have to peel off pieces of lint paper.

Best Electric Lint Roller and Fabric Shaver

Guaranteed to make all your clothes look like they are brand new, the House of Wonderful Wonder Lint Best Rated Electric Sweater Shaver has a powerful 5w motor. It can handle delicate wool, linen, cotton, lycra and sweaters easily, getting rid of pills and lint. It is made of stainless steel rotary blades and a grill with a large 2.5″ shaving head. Connected is a large lint collector that is simple to empty. It works great on curtains and bed sheets and the kit includes a plug, a travel case and a cleaning brush.

Best Budget Lint Roller and Fabric Shaver

The BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver Lint Balls Pills Fuzz Remover provides a great amount of production for its price. It is highly adjustable, able to go between three different heights, two speeds, and three shaving head hole sizes. It can handle a number of fabric and bobble sizes and the blades are guaranteed to stay sharp for years. Great for jeans, blankets and upholstery, the height spacer protects your clothes from snagging and your fingers from the blades. This great shaver comes with a 90-day full refund policy.