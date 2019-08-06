Best Flip-Flops for Men

There’s no better type of footwear for the summer months than a comfortable pair of sandals. Of course, fancy leather sandals or strapped sandals might not cut it, considering you’re going to need something you can easily slip on-and-off in between beach trips or after a dip in the pool. Flip-flops have long been the answer for your summer adventure needs, and that’s not going to change any time soon. If you’re looking for a quality pair before your last minute trip, you’re in luck — there are plenty of great buys on the internet. Let’s go through some of the best flip-flops out there to help narrow your search. You know what they say, less looking more beaching. Well, nobody really says that, but you get the point.

Best Flip-Flops for Comfort

From a sheer comfort standpoint, you’re not going to do much better than the NIKE Men’s Solarsoft Comfort Slide Sandal. Made with a memory foam sole, meth details for breathability, and solarsoft technology, these sandals are comfortable enough to wear around the house as a slipper or when you’re going out to do a few quick errands. The heel measures around 1″ flat, giving it optimal support to do almost everything you’d do in sneakers, except with far more comfort and convenience.

Best Flip-Flops for the Beach

If you plan on hitting the beach on the reg, these Reef Men’s Phantom Sandals are a great choice. These imported leather sandals are made with an EVA sole and are super water-friendly, thanks to its synthetic nubuck upper and three-layer, durable design that includes a super-soft contoured foam deck, a medium-density midsole for support, and a high-density rubber outsole. If you’re looking for an ultra-comfortable, versatile sandal to wear to the beach this summer, look no further.

Best Flip-Flops on a Budget

If value is the name of the game for you, then the Quiksilver Men’s Carver Suede 3-Point Flip-Flop is a can’t-miss purchase. Quiksilver is a reputable brand, especially when it comes to flip-flops, so these don’t disappoint, especially considering their price tag. Made with imported leather and a lug sole, these flops are both comfortable and effective for all types of summer adventures — whether it be the beach, a water park, the pool, or even a quick trip on the boardwalk (thanks to its advanced arch-support design). With suede straps complete with stitching detail and a contrast stripe, these flip-flops check all the boxes for style as well.