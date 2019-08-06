Best Flip-Flops for Men

Tim Kohut
August 6th, 2019 at 8:41 AM

There’s no better type of footwear for the summer months than a comfortable pair of sandals. Of course, fancy leather sandals or strapped sandals might not cut it, considering you’re going to need something you can easily slip on-and-off in between beach trips or after a dip in the pool. Flip-flops have long been the answer for your summer adventure needs, and that’s not going to change any time soon. If you’re looking for a quality pair before your last minute trip, you’re in luck — there are plenty of great buys on the internet. Let’s go through some of the best flip-flops out there to help narrow your search. You know what they say, less looking more beaching. Well, nobody really says that, but you get the point.

Best Flip-Flops for Comfort

From a sheer comfort standpoint, you’re not going to do much better than the NIKE Men’s Solarsoft Comfort Slide Sandal. Made with a memory foam sole, meth details for breathability, and solarsoft technology, these sandals are comfortable enough to wear around the house as a slipper or when you’re going out to do a few quick errands. The heel measures around 1″ flat, giving it optimal support to do almost everything you’d do in sneakers, except with far more comfort and convenience.

NIKE Men's Solarsoft Comfort Slide Sandal, Black/Anthracite, 9 D(M) US
Sale price withheld at the manufacturer’s request. Visit Amazon for pricing.
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Best Flip-Flops for the Beach

If you plan on hitting the beach on the reg, these Reef Men’s Phantom Sandals are a great choice. These imported leather sandals are made with an EVA sole and are super water-friendly, thanks to its synthetic nubuck upper and three-layer, durable design that includes a super-soft contoured foam deck, a medium-density midsole for support, and a high-density rubber outsole. If you’re looking for an ultra-comfortable, versatile sandal to wear to the beach this summer, look no further.

Reef Men's Phantom LE, Brown/Tan, 11 M US
$34.95
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

Best Flip-Flops on a Budget

If value is the name of the game for you, then the Quiksilver Men’s Carver Suede 3-Point Flip-Flop is a can’t-miss purchase. Quiksilver is a reputable brand, especially when it comes to flip-flops, so these don’t disappoint, especially considering their price tag. Made with imported leather and a lug sole, these flops are both comfortable and effective for all types of summer adventures — whether it be the beach, a water park, the pool, or even a quick trip on the boardwalk (thanks to its advanced arch-support design). With suede straps complete with stitching detail and a contrast stripe, these flip-flops check all the boxes for style as well.

Quiksilver Men's Carver Suede 3-Point Flip-Flop, Tan/Solid, 11 M US
$20.75
Available from Amazon
BGR may receive a commission
Buy Now

