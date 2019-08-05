If there’s a better way to start off a new week than with a roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, we don’t know what it is. We dig through hundreds of discounted apps on Monday morning to come up with the six best freebies, and you’ll find them all listed below.

Split Screen Multitasking View

Normally $8.99.

Ranked #1 iPhone & iPad Utility App in 46 Countries, Split Screen Multitasking app DuMore also ranked Top 10 in 78 countries including USA, China & Japan, Top 25 in 84 countries and Top 26-100 in several others. Split View lets you do two things at the same time. Download DuMore to stop constantly switching between apps or browser tabs for all your online tasks and start viewing two things at the same time in split screens on your iPhone and iPad. We love doing two things on iPad & iPhone multitasking, but keeping an eye on both at the same time was impossible until now.. Haven’t you always wanted to open 2 things on your iPhone and iPad at the same time? Now you can! DuMore Split Screen Multitasker is designed for your new large screen iPhone and iPads that do not have the native iOS Split Screen, Split View and Slide Over features. The DuMore Split Screen App offers an alt experience similar to using two apps at the same time with web apps, browsers, inbuilt plugins and extensions.

► Download Now! ◄ How will you DuMore with Split Screen View?

– Watch a TV show while you check all your social network accounts – flip left/right in social plugin to easily manage all your social network accounts in a split screen

– Or play Music and check Facebook while checking routes with Google Maps on a road trip!

– How about having the superpower to play your little one’s favorite cartoon while tracking the score

– Imagine keeping one eye on the market, news or data while responding to an email at work » There are millions of possibilities!

►Download Now!◄ Get most out of the large screen of your iPhone, iPhone Plus or iPad with split screen multitasking. DuMore comes equipped with all the tools you need for multitasking:

» Social Plugin: Instantly switch between social networks with left/right swipe in a cool cube animation. Access all your social media accounts in one app.

» Child Lock: Control and limit access to web pages, social networks, videos and more.

» File Manager: Download and save files or screenshots in the file manager.

» Download Manager: Desktop-class download manager coming soon.

» Split View Management: Resize, Maximize, Minimize, Add, and Remove Split Tabs.

» Plugins: Full featured mini apps for split screen multitasking experience.

» Extensions: support for Evernote, 1Password, Translate and more apps coming soon.

» Support for Left Handed User: First and only iOS app to support left handed users on iOS. Toggle interface for left-hand or right-hand users in settings.

» Page shot: screen capture now allows you to turn a full web page into an image.

» And more! ► DuMore includes a desktop class screen split browser that includes:

– Smart address box.

– Private Browsing.

– Translator.

– Customizable Home Page.

-Parental Controls.

– Maximize, Minimize, Add or Remove a Tab in split screen view.

– Edge-to-edge full-screen.

– Customizable search box: 1 click access to your favorite search engine.

– Bookmark, History, Reading List.

– Share Link

– Save a complete web page as a pdf.

– And more. DuMore also helps you recover several GB disk space on your iPhone and iPad by allowing you to remove Facebook, Instagram and other bulky apps that store content you can’t delete. This is the perfect iPhone split screen app with split screen multitasking browser for your large screen iPhone X, iPhone 8, all the Plus iPhones, 7, 6S. DuMore brings split screen multi tasking and split view for all iPads, old and new. You don’t have to switch between two apps when you can view two things simultaneously. This is limited to apps that have a website like facebook and twitter. You can also resize the two split view windows or close one split screen tab for an edge-to-edge full screen view of your favorite websites and videos. iOS Limitations Apply. Some web apps are not compatible and/or blocked in third party apps like this one.

My Gratitude Journal

Normally $0.99.

Your SECURE and PRIVATE diary of life’s best moments, GRATITUDE is scientifically proven to drastically change lives. WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING: “I tell all my friends to get this. It’s absolutely changed my life!” – Frank S., Brisbane “I tried every single diary app out there, and Gratitude is by far the best.” – Maria M., NYC “The difference between Gratitude and the other gratitude apps is that Carla truly cares about her customers and helping others.” – Russel B, CA Increasing your happiness has the same impact as DOUBLING your income! GRATITUDE IS THE ONLY DIARY APP THAT COMES WITH YOUR OWN PERSONAL CONFIDENCE BUILDING TRIBE! PROVEN BENEFITS: Less stress and anxiety

Way quality sleep

Zests up relationships with loved ones

Increases your self confidence

Strengthens emotions

Higher focus at work & play

Boost your career FEATURES: + fun, easy and fast way to capture the day’s best moments

+ import your Gratitude app entries

+ 100% private

+ gentle reminders to help you along

+ personalized progress

+ unique emoji’s to capture the spirit of the day

+ fun rewards for writing

+ passcode protection

+ export to a lovely PDF

+ NO SUBSCRIPTIONS COMING SOON: + personal journey & progress

+ buddy system

+ more rewards

+ purchase a printed hardbound version of your journal

+ and MUCH more Download now and start training your mind for a healthier, happier life.

DuoMaps Directions & Traffic

Normally $0.99.

Get access to Google Maps™ and Street View™ with this handy app. NOTE: Street View access requires a current subscription. The app uses the built in maps from your iPhone or iPad plus you can seamlessly switch to Google Maps. You can also track your location on the map as you move around. Summary of Standard Features

————————————————

● Switch between Apple Maps and Google Maps

● Route planning & directions ‡

● Track your position on the map

● Search using name or postcode

● Bookmark your favourite places

● Language support: English, German, French, Italian, Czech and Spanish Features Available with ‘DuoMaps Plus’ Subscription

——————————————————

● Full screen Street View with zoom † † Access to Street View requires a DuoMaps Plus subscription. Not all countries and regions have Street View available. The app only provides Street View for the regions where it is available. When viewing Google Maps, tap and drag the yellow Pegman™ to a street to access StreetView. Alternatively, drop a pin over a Street View enabled street. ‡ Directions and route planning only available in certain regions For frequently asked questions please go to http://brainflash.uk/duomaps/faq/

KissAnime – Social HD Anime

Normally $2.99.

Looking for an app to track your favorite anime, cartoon, sharing your opinions between anime fans, then KissAnime is for you. KissAnime is a simple but effective anime, cartoon social app that provides a great viewing experience together with a lot of useful features. With KissAnime, finding good anime and sharing your ideals is easier than ever before.

Catch a Color Deluxe Ball Drop

Normally $0.99.

3 game modes, 1 simple concept! Catch the colored balls with the matching colored buckets by tapping the left or right side of the screen, catch the wrong color in a bucket and you LOSE! Modes

Easy: Balls drop from only the center lane Hard: Balls can drop from any of the 3 lanes Levels: Each level you must last a certain amount of time, the time increases with each level Post your highscores on the global leaderboards and see how you rank. Don’t be afraid to boast and brag about your highscore on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Tumblr, or anywhere you decide! I hope you enjoyed playing, please consider leaving a review or checking out one of my other games! If you want to reach out to me my contact info is provided on the settings page in the game.

Percents

Normally $0.99.

Percent is irreplaceable percentage calculator. Everyone at some point faces calculations of any percent operations, whether it is a simple trip to the store or drawing up an annual report. Percent will accelerate this process in times! Percent is:

– 100% accuracy of calculations

– Selection of rounding mode and fractional part up to 10 characters

– Displaying the result in all possible forms

– Demonstration of the calculation process

– Copying the result with long-tap gesture

