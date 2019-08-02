Best Blower Vac for Your Lawn

The summer is slowly fading away and before you know it, the fall will arrive in its usual, visually-stunning fashion. While the leaves turning is always a great sight, it’s once they fall that the dust begins to settle. And of course, that means it’s cleanup time. However, raking leaves can be a bleak affair, to say the least. Yard work can be fun, but raking doesn’t always complete the job. That’s where getting a blower comes in. Getting yourself a quality blower vac can be worth its weight in gold if it means saving time, manpower, and of course, your precious lower back. Fortunately, there are some pretty great models out there that can help you in all three of those categories.

Best Cordless Blower Vac

If you’re someone not looking to get tangled up in the cords of your electric blower, you should opt for the Greenworks 40V 185 MPH Variable Speed Cordless Blower Vacuum. This two-in-one blower/vac gives you an easy-to-use, powerful yard tool. The blower’s brushless motor gives your tool extended run time, and is powerful enough to handle both wet and dry leaves. With variable speeds that go up to 185 mph, you don’t have to use it for only leaves — it’s effective for virtually any outdoor cleaning job. Keep in mind, though, it’s only compatible with GreenWorks G-MAX 40V battery models, so don’t try to use it with any competing model’s battery.

Best Blower Vac for Versatility

If you’re on the fence about shelling out some money for just a leaf blower, you should consider buying the BLACK+DECKER BV6000 High Performance Blower/Vac/Mulcher, a three-in-one model that can handle a variety of yard projects. Thanks to its high-power 12amp motor, this 3-in-1 tool serves as a blower, vacuum, and mulcher all in one. The blower can go up to 250 MPH, making it one of the more powerful blowers on the market, despite the fact that it’s only one of its three features. Despite weighing only around eight pounds, it can easily grind 16 bags of mulch into one. It also comes with two disposable bags, a diffuser, detachable shoulder strap, concentrator, and blow and vacuum tubes, making it a great purchase for a multitude of purposes.

Best Blower Vac for Value

In terms of bang-for-your-buck, the Toro 51619 Ultra Electric Blower Vac, 250 mph is your best bet. This powerful corded blower can reach up to 250 MPH, and covers 350 CFM for blow mode and 410 CFM for vac mode. It comes complete with a vacuum tube, bottom-zip bag, power insert, concentrator nozzle, and cord storage hook, making it a great all-around purchase in terms of value and quality.