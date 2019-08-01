Hands-on video lets us see how the Galaxy Note 10 compares to the Galaxy Note 10+

At this point, there’s virtually nothing left to leak in regards to the Galaxy Note 10 line that Samsung plans to officially unveil next week at its next Unpacked event. We’ve seen just about everything over the past few months, from feature reveals to lists of specifications to design details to photos of the device out in the wild.

All we really need to see now is the phone itself in action in a high-definition video, and while we don’t have that quite yet, Mobile Fun delivered the next best thing on Thursday with a hands-on video of two purported dummy phones that seemingly showcase the final designs of both the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+.

Mobile Fun says it received these dummy models from Olixar, a device accessory maker that has been using them for “case testing.” If you have been keeping up with the numerous leaks that have been springing up in recent weeks, not much of this is likely to surprise you, but it’s nice to see all of the design changes and feature additions in one place, rather than scattered across various leaks and reports from a multitude of sources:

Two of the most noticeable changes are the rotation of the rear camera — which now sits vertically on the left side of the rear panel — and the lack of the headphone jack. Mobile Fun also notes that the 5G models of Note 10 and Note 10+ are expected to be the exact same size as their 4G counterparts, which means you won’t have to sort between four case sizes to make sure you get the right case for your Galaxy Note 10.

With a 6.3-inch all-screen display, the Galaxy Note 10 is actually smaller than 2018’s Galaxy Note 9. In fact, it’s just a touch larger than the Galaxy S10, going by the two dummies. On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10+ features a 6.8-inch display and matches the size of the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 5G.

We won’t go over each and every feature and spec that have already been covered countless times by ourselves and other sites, but if you’ve been waiting for a detailed, clear look at the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+, you don’t need to wait until the Unpacked event, because the surprise has officially been spoiled.