They say home is wherever you hang your hat…but you can’t hang your hat without a hat/coat rack. A coatrack is pretty much a necessity for anyone that owns more than one coat. This goes double for those who don’t have a coat closet in their home, or simply have too much winter and fall wear to fit in one spot. But fear not — there are some great coat racks available online for all your hanging desires. We’ll go through the best of them, so no jacket will be left un-hung. That’s how the saying goes, right?

Best Standing Coat Rack

If you prefer a standing coat rack — something that, for all intents and purposes, is both decorative and effective — this Frenchi Home Furnishing Coat Rack is a phenomenal option. The black, stylish rack has dimensions of 19.75″ x 19.75″ x 74″ and comes complete with two tiers of hooks for your coats and hats. There are 12 hooks, in total, and the rack is super easy to assemble, making it a great option for anyone that needs a little extra hanging space.

Best Wall Mount Coat Rack

On the other hand, if you want something less flashy and doesn’t take up space, this Liberty Hardware Hook Rail/Coat Rack with 5 Flared Tri Hooks is the way to go. This is a great way to free up some space if you have cluttered closets. With five hooks and a 35 lb weight limit, you can fit a family’s worth of coats if need be, and each hook is made of high-quality zinc to ensure durability and longevity. With a white and satin nickel finish, it’s nice enough to hang in virtually any major room in your home.

Best Coat Rack with Wheels

Finally, for those who tend to move their clothes around, either from room to room or house to house, this Simple Houseware Heavy Duty Clothing Garment Rack is the perfect coat rack. It’s fully collapsible and easily portable, making it a great option for those who like to store their winter coats in the summer or for those who move or travel often. The rack is built with high-quality steel, which helps ensure some much-needed durability, something that isn’t always the case with rival portable coat hangers. The dimensions of the rack are 40.5”L x 18” W x 62″H, but you can also extend the top horizontal rod from 42.5″ to 66.75″, giving you plenty of hanging options. Of course, there are the 3″ heavy duty wheels to help you move this thing around with ease.