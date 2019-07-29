This heartbreaking ‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene should have never been cut from the movie

Avengers: Endgame is the biggest movie of all time when it comes to revenue, having just surpassed Avatar at the box office to become the highest-grossing film in history. The re-release from a few weeks ago as well as the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home surely helped Marvel make more cash off of its most valuable franchise. And the money will keep coming in now that Endgame approaches its Blu-ray launch. The digital release is only one day away, with Blu-rays set to hit stores two weeks later. That must be great news for fans, because it means we’re about to see a bunch of extra Endgame content, like the following deleted scene that’s so epic it should have been included in the re-release, if not in the original movie.

The additional content leaked as soon as Marvel announced the Endgame re-release, so we knew exactly what we were in for. However, some fans weren’t pleased to see that unfinished Hulk scene in the re-release, and they will soon wish Marvel included this deleted scene instead. As you’re about to see, this is a finished scene that could have easily been part of the original cut.

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7 pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 26, 2019

We’re looking at a heartbreaking tribute to Tony Stark in the seconds following the snap that killed Thanos and his armies. Almost every hero who fought alongside Iron Man, as well as others who came through those portals, take a second to kneel. The soundtrack, meanwhile, is the one same used earlier in the movie, but also during the funeral scene. And the whole thing is incredibly heartbreaking.

So why didn’t the directors include it in the film? As Joe and Anthony Russo told USA Today, they felt that it would have conflicted with the funeral scene:

It’s a beautiful scene with moving performances, but we filmed it prior to Tony Stark’s funeral. The funeral scene ultimately became a more resonant and emotional reflection on Tony’s death for us.

That does make sense, but I have to say I wish this scene would have made it to the original cut and the funeral scene was reworked.

As I said before, almost all heroes kneel in the scene except one: 2014 Gamora, who just walks away. Yes, that’s one more reason this scene is important: It confirms that 2014 Gamora wasn’t turned to dust when Tony snapped his fingers.