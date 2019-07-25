Should it still come as a surprise that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R have been stirring up exponentially more hype than any new Android phones since practically the beginning of 2019? It seems like it should be expected at this point, but we still find it impressive that Apple’s unreleased iPhones manage to garner so much buzz nearly a year ahead of their release. Even now, with the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+’s launch less than two weeks away and the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL looming, social media is still buzzing about Apple’s unreleased iPhone 11. Sure, hardcore Android fans are awaiting Samsung and Google’s new flagship phones with bated breath. But even regular people are chattering about the iPhone 11 and its huge, controversial new square camera bump on the back. Oh, by the way, stop whining about it already, won’t you?

Despite the fact that this year’s iPhone is a new number update as opposed to an “S” update, it’s shaping up to be like the iPhone 7 back in 2016. It’s going to look almost exactly like the iPhone XS from last year and the iPhone X from the year before, marking the third straight year that Apple will use the same iPhone design. On top of that, we haven’t yet heard about any mind-blowing new marquee features. Yes it’ll be faster and it’ll also tout some nifty new camera features — one very cool new camera feature leaked earlier this week — but it’s not shaping up to be the massive update some Apple fans might have been hoping for. And yet despite all that, people simply can’t stop buzzing about the upcoming new iPhone 11 series.

We don’t yet know everything there is to know about the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R (or whatever Apple ends up naming it), but we do know a great deal. Insiders like TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has been leaking iPhone 11 deals for almost a year now, and the iPhone 11’s design has been bouncing around the internet for months ever since the first batch of renders were created based on design files that were stolen from the Foxconn factory where Apple’s new iPhone models will be assembled.

While all of the aforementioned renders have given us a good idea of what to expect from Apple’s upcoming new iPhones, almost all of them have made two big mistakes.

Thanks to information from Kuo, whose track record speaks for itself, we know that Apple is making two somewhat substantial design changes this year. First, the area around the rear camera lenses on iPhone 11 series phones will be color-matched to the back of the phone. Most graphic designers have made that area black like it is on every previous-generation iPhone. Second, the standard iPhone mute switch is being replaced by a small round toggle like the one on Apple’s iPad Pro tablets. Again, designers have been using the old switch on their designs. And it’s not just designers — check out this video, which showcases physical iPhone 11 mockups that all have the same design errors.

Following all these renders and dummies that make the same mistakes over and over again, someone finally created a video that shows off Apple’s actual iPhone 11 design perfectly. These new renders were created by a graphic designer who calls himself “Prospection” and they’re showcased in a video posted on the YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone. Before we get to the video though, let’s take a closer look at the two problem areas that this new iPhone 11 design gets right.

First, the color-matched rear camera:

Image Source: ConceptsiPhone, YouTube

And next, the mute toggle that replaces Apple’s mute switch:

Image Source: ConceptsiPhone, YouTube

There are a few little things here and there that are probably not completely accurate, but only a hardcore Apple fan would ever notice them without having them pointed out. And even with those tiny inaccuracies, this is still by far the best representation we’ve seen so far of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11, which is set to launch in September.

Here’s the full video: