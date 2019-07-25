Before and after pictures of everything Samsung fixed on the Galaxy Fold

Samsung surprised the world on Wednesday with a Galaxy Fold press release announcing the foldable phone’s new launch window. The handset is coming in September, complete with several fixes that should make it more durable than the first version. That doesn’t mean you’ll be able to see all the changes that Samsung made. Not only are they subtle design modifications, but you have nothing to compare them with. This is, after all, the first Galaxy Fold that will hit stores, assuming nothing happens until September to detail Samsung’s plans again. That said, we can show you the differences between the broken and fixed Galaxy Fold versions with the help of press photos of the two Fold variations.

First of all, let’s look at the Galaxy Fold fixes that were implemented, per Samsung’s press release:

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.

Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience: The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps. Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display. The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.



Of all of them, there is one design change that you won’t see in the following images, and I’m talking about the top protective layer that reporters peeled off during testing back in April. That’s because that layer isn’t seen in Samsung’s press renders for that model either. Here’s what that looked like in real-life photos (you’ll have to zoom near the hinge, and look for a plastic film that looks like a removable screen protector):

Image Source: iFixit

The image also highlights a design issue that Samsung fixed, a hinge opening that would allow debris ingress.

It was AllAboutSamsung that came up with the following side-by-side shots that reveal other changes that Samsung made concerning the hinge design.

Here’s a look at the back of the Galaxy Fold versions, where you can notice the hinge design change:

Image Source: AllAboutSamsung

The following image features one other hinge modification, this time on the inside of the phone:

Image Source: AllAboutSamsung

Here’s a different angle of the shot above:

Image Source: AllAboutSamsung

Hopefully, these design tweaks will indeed prevent dust particles and other debris from getting inside the phone via hinge openings.